Sessa Warms the Cactus Club

On Wednesday night, the Cactus Club could have been a 77-degree Saturday afternoon in July. Brazilian singer-songwriter Sessa and his band returned to Milwaukee to play a set of modern sambas and bossa novas that transported the audience. His breathy Portuguese vocals and nylon-strung acoustic guitar were backed by a drummer keeping time on a minimalist kit consisting of a pair of floor toms. The trio of backing vocalists provided a magnificent, lush backdrop.

And as if to emphasize the Cactus Club’s forward-thinking philosophy as an all-ages venue, opening act Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations audience included a cooing infant making his or her presence heard between songs.