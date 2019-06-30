Third Eye Blind Shakes Up Summerfest Stage

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran Third Eye Blind

This iconic alt-rock band broke into commercial success in the late 1990s, but Third Eye Blind’s performance at this year’s Summerfest proved that their fanbase remained strong and eager to hear more. Playing on the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage, the San Francisco band played its hits that shaped pop rock in the late '90s and introduced songs from their latest album. For a band that is over 20 years old now, their sound and skill still make big hits like they did in 1997.

On top of playing widely-recognized hits, 3EB is known for its banter on stage, but this year they focused on pushing their musical palette that ranged from hip-hop-infused rock to soft acoustic ballads. Stephan Jenkins, 3EB’s singer and guitarist, still cracked a few jokes while tuning his guitar, saying, “Did someone say my name? I can hear all of you,” to some screaming crowd members. Jenkins would often switch between his electric guitar, his acoustic guitar or just hold the microphone during the set. At one point he unscrewed one half of the microphone stand and pointed it at the crowd like a cane while he sang.

3EB opened with some of their early hits like “Never Let You Go” and “Graduate,” but also played their recent songs, like “Company of Strangers.” Naturally, the audience was more than happy to fill the vocal gaps Jenkins left when they played “Jumper.” The crowd even sang the guitar solo, which echoed between the crowd and guitarist Kryz Reid’s guitar itself before the height of the song broke out. Jenkins let out a wicked scream at the peak, which shook through the stage speakers.

During the night, 3EB played a bouncy rock song that will be on their next album, which Jenkins teased about during their set. The unnamed album was grown from an EP that the band was working on in 2018 and was announced for release in 2019. On stage, Jenkins suggested that the Eagles Ballroom would be a good place to play songs from their new album when it debuts. However, it is still unknown what date this upcoming album will be released.

“Semi-Charmed Life” was their next-to-last song. During the first verse and chorus, Jenkins held the mic out and let the audience take over. Thousands of voices from the audience managed to carry the first minute of the song. After playing a quick encore, 3EB ended their set after an hour and a half. During the exodus of fans off Summerfest grounds, Jenkins tossed some guitar picks to lucky fans who stuck around afterward.