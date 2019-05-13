Summerfest Adds Family Activities and Special Attractions

New this year is the Summerfest Landing where fans can participate in free kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating along the shores of Lake Michigan, thanks to L.L.Bean, Mercury Marine and Sea Ray.

Other new additions for 2019 include:

More details are listed below in regard to the new and returning special attractions, family activities, and promotions for Summerfest.

New This Year

The Summerfest Landing with L.L.Bean, Mercury Marine and Sea Ray

L.L.Bean will be offering FREE stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals every day on a first-come, first-served basis. L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Program instructors will be on hand to provide training.

Mercury Marine, the Official Outdoor Engine of Summerfest, and Sea Ray, the Official Boat of Summerfest, will partner together to provide FREE Lake Michigan boat rides in cooperation with SkipperBuds. Stop by the Mercury Marine Go Boldly activation to sign up for your free ride, and experience the latest innovations in marine propulsions and controls.

Party Patio with Punch Bowl Social

The new Summerfest Party Patio, located in the American Family Insurance Forecourt area, will feature a variety of games and activities. This will be a great destination to spend time with friends, enjoy games like cornhole and giant jenga, and enjoy a cold beverage before the show!

American Family Insurance House

The American Family House is a space for the fans who make Summerfest possible – like you! They’ve invited big name artists to join their fans to play free, acoustic sets in our intimate space. You can also create your own festival look at a DIY swag station and take an Insta-worthy photo. While you’re exploring Summerfest, look out for vending machines for a chance to win tickets and prizes! Located behind the Mid Gate Fountain. Open 12-9 p.m. daily.

Concordia University Concert Series at Summerfest

The series features various artists who showcase positive, upbeat, and inspiring music that motivates fans to live life on the optimistic side, including SWITCHFOOT and Skillet. During these select performances, Concordia University will be onsite with summer fun tips.

Summerfest Skyglider Powered by Meijer

Take a ride on the Skyglider, a true family favorite! Located high above the main walkway, this gentle ride provides passengers with a scenic view of Henry Maier Festival Park, Lake Michigan, and the entertainment below. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

Cooling Station Presented by Aurora Health Care

An air-conditioned space for festival-goers to escape the outdoor elements. Located at the Summerfest North Gate.

Special Attractions and Deals by Day

Big Bang Fireworks Presented by Menards and WISN 12 | Wednesday, June 26 at 9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks Show live on the grounds at 9:30 p.m., presented by Menards. Fireworks supplied by J&M Displays. Watch WISN 12 for a taped show at 10:30 p.m..

Summerfest Parade | Wednesday, June 26 – Friday, June 28, Tuesday, July 2, Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.

The parade starts at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and complete a full lap of the grounds. Fans are encouraged to join in with participants and strut their stuff!

Kelement's $1 Brat Day | Thursday, June 27 from 12-2 p.m. (while supplies last)

Klement’s brats will be available for purchase at the Mid Gate for just $1. Limit one (1) per person. All proceeds will benefit a local charity. Cash only.

School of Rock | Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Check out the next generation of music superstars from School of Rock! Over 80 bands made up of talented kids from across the world will rock out on seven different stages. School of Rock teaches over 30,000 students at 230 global locations what it takes to become a world-class musician. Performance-based instruction gets students out of the lesson room and on stage, where they play real shows at authentic venues.

Latin Music Day Presented by Aurora Health Care with Support from Telemundo Wisconsin | Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m.

Aurora Health Care and Telemundo Wisconsin are proud to welcome the following artists – La Sonora Ponceña, Van Lester-Hector Lavoe Tribute, Junior Rivera and His Orchestra, and Latin Sound System – for Latin Music Day at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. Stop by the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse to enjoy Latin Tropical music and Salsa music starting at 2 p.m.

Sentry Foods Children's Fest Day with Today's TMJ4 | Tuesday, July 2 from 12-3 p.m.

All patrons arriving between 12-3 p.m. on July 2 will be admitted FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities including the Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.