Field Report Livestream Performance Tonight

If you missed Chris Porterfield’s performance Saturday at the Forward Music Festival via The Cooperage, here is another chance. Start the week off with Field Report’s livestream at 6 p.m. tonight. Referring to the album Brake Light Red Tide, the band’s website notes “An all-too-familiar sight… the seemingly endless line of restless automobiles.” Suddenly, this sentiment is turned upside down but there is no doubt that Porterfield will mine our current situation for future songs.

Live via @audiotree on Instagram.