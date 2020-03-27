Livestream Jared Rabin’s Record Release Performance

Photo by Paul Zollo

Chicago’s Jared Rabin is no stranger to Milwaukee music fans. The singer-songwriter performs a livestream concert Friday 8 p.m. to mark the release of his latest album No Direction. “… despite all the madness that is going on around us. I spent a good year working on this so I feel that even though all the release tour dates are canceled I should do something to mark the occasion,” Rabin says, “so I am joining every musician on the planet and taking to the internet to live stream a set from my basement.

Rabin’s plan is to play a mix of originals and covers; do some looping and take some requests; perform classic country, Grateful Dead and Bluegrass.

https://www.facebook.com/events/662656264487128/