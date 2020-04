Every Friday night at 8 p.m.—for the foreseeable future—Steve Watts will join Milwaukee Chamber Theatre live on Facebook for an informal 90-minute set of intimate piano favorites. Each week may have a specific theme (musical genre, artist, era, etc.) or the show may just be a compilation of requests. You bring the cocktails, Watts will bring the music.

Tune in for the live show here: https://www.facebook.com/MilwaukeeChamberTheatre/