2022 Rockonsin Competition Begins March 1st

Applications for Rockonsin, the statewide garage band competition for 7th-12th grade musicians, opens March 1. Band members must be attending a Wisconsin public, private, charter, virtual or home school for 2021-‘22.

× Expand Image via Rockonsin

The 10 statewide finalists selected will be awarded spots to perform 20-minute spots at Summerfest. The winning band and runner-up will each win a second Summerfest 40-minute performance showcase, as well as a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios. All finalists will receive pro-level microphone packages.

A panel of three music industry judges will review each band application video, score and determine the 10 statewide Summerfest finalist bands. All musical genres are accepted, including country, rock, jazz, hip-hop, reggae, metal, Americana, bluegrass and folk. Bands can play covers or originals or a mix of the two. No pre-recorded beats or DJs are allowed.

× “Wytches” by 2021 Rockonsin runner-up Flying Fuzz

Rockonsin 2021 finalists performed on Summerfest’s Johnson Controls World Sound Stage. Winners, the funk-rockers You Got The Message, whose frontman Brady Ketarkus is still in high school, and runner up metal band Flying Fuzz, who have been recording since 2018, performed on the BMO Harris Pavilion Stage.

More information and sign-up form here: www.rockonsin.org.