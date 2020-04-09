'414' Puts the Spotlight on Local Hip-Hop

“There are other music video shows, but I don’t think there has ever been a show that targets local, unknown and unsigned artists. We are here to help local artists get exposure. That’s what makes us different.”

That’s Melvin James speaking of “414 Video Spotlight,” the weekly dedicated to promotional clips proffered by Wisconsin R&B and hip-hop acts aired on My24 as Saturdays turn to Sundays at midnight. “Most of the videos are from Milwaukee. About 20% come from all other areas,” James says. “And along with the soul and rap predominating “Spotlight’s” playlist, viewers can anticipate the occasional Badger State urbano and reggaeton artist as well.

The show isn’t James’ first foray into producing and hosting the sort of program he helms now. While he was a music producer for local group Poetic Soldiers, he remembers, “I bought a $30 camera and played around and shot my first music video with them. That kind of started the idea of shooting music videos and later a television show named ‘Amazing Networking Group,’ then a kids showcase named ‘Share The Stage’.... soon after that, ‘414 Video Spotlight’ was born.

“We were ION television [locally, Channel 56 WPXE] first with the previous shows,” James recalls. “So, I believe, since I had a little experience, it was easier for them to accept our show.” My24 accepted his idea about six years ago.

Local music artists have likewise taken up the challenge of making professionally made videos to fill “Spotlight’s” playlist. Of the quality of the content he purveys, James says, “We have challenged artists to step up their presentation and creativity. We have definitely noticed the difference in all genres displayed.” Some of those artists still need a bit of assistance when it comes to broadcast-ready language, however. “We edit all the videos for language content. Everything has to be done according to FCC guidelines.”

Federal regulators should have no trouble with the “Spotlight” interviews James conducts with local business owners and representatives, non-profit organization spokespeople and hometown comedians such as Chastity Washington and D-Rock.

The means by which some viewers became aware of James’ show is a fairly novel advertising medium for local TV show that isn’t news programming: billboards. “We have been investing in billboards since November,” James explains. “It was one of the best tools that we could have used. It gave the show great exposure because every single artist that’s on the billboard would promote it, take pictures and share with family and friends. Most of the artists have never been on a billboard before so it had them very excited!”

James is also excited about the future of his contribution to local music and television. “We would love to get the show syndicated,” he says. Whether or not “414 Video Spotlight” will be found on more stations in the future, he promises, “There is much more to come.”