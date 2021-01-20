88Nine Radio Milwaukee Announces New Artist Amplifier Program

× Expand Image via 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s music scene is ripe with diverse creative talent, and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee has been showcasing our city’s creatives in a multitude of ways since their format change over a decade ago. With hopes of further developing local artists to the next level of their careers, the station announced a new Amplifier program on Tuesday, with the initial recipients being mentored by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, legendary producer and member of alt-rock band Garbage Butch Vig, and Ms. Lago, aka Marcella Araica, a prominent sound engineer whose credits include work with Timbaland and Missy Elliott.

The concept of an artist accelerator with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee may sound familiar to those following the music scene. In 2018, the station launched the Backline program with startup accelerator Gener8or. As of late last year, however, that program has moved on to not only Milwaukee, but also Detroit and Cleveland and will remain a Gener8or property. The new 88Nine Amplifier will be operated separately by the radio station, led by Grammy-nominated producer and Milwaukee native Chad Roper and local artist Britney Freeman-Farr, aka B~Free.

“I want to participate in this partnership because I've been lucky to have educators, friends, and colleagues sharing thoughts, wisdom, and realities of music-making with me over the decades,” Vernon said via statement. “I want to give back to developing artists curious and eager to fortify their minds. Plus, I can always learn from anyone, so I'm looking forward to the whole experience.”

The eight-month program features a curriculum aimed at the long-term business practices of bands and artists looking to take their music to the next level. Four acts will also receive a $10,000 grant to kickstart their music careers.

Milwaukee artists can apply for the 88Nine Amplifier between now and Feburary 12 on the 88Nine Amplifier website.