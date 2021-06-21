Aluminum Knot Eye (Loudly) Heralds the Return of Live Music

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Aluminum Knot Eye’s high energy music filled the back room at Bremen Café on Friday night. It’s been over a year since the band last played and they were kicking at the stall like a stallion ready to run. The quartet pummeled through a set that included a cover of Alice Cooper’s “Is It My Body?”

Primitive Broadcast Service rounded out the evening. Their anthem to the injustices of incarceration rates “City of Clocks,” was a highlight as well as the songs that added electric violin.