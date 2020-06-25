Backline Program For Artists Goes Virtual

× Expand Photos courtesy of Backline Clockwise from upper-left: Cam Will, Bisca Rae, So Zuppy and Lorde Fredd33

Backline, the 12-week accelerator program for up and coming Milwaukee music artists, announced the four recipients of the $20,000 grants for Spring 2020.

Anti-pop singer-songwriter Bisca Rae (FKA Liza Jane), whose discography includes the EP Internet Girl No. 1, is joined by rapper Lorde Fredd33, whose blend of folk, alternative and hip-hop focus on his experiences living in Milwaukee’s North Side; So Zuppy, the solo project from multi-media artist Micah Foust; and Cam Will, the rap/hip-hop artist who gave up a D1 athletic scholarship to pursue music.

They were selected from over 300 applicants.

Program director Mag Rodriquez said Backline made the decision to move forward despite the COVID-19 lockdown. He said all meetings switched to virtual, including those that would have taken place during trips to New York and Los Angeles in previous years.

In April, Backline offered a virtual two-week program to help artists identify, understand and secure resources during the pandemic.

88Nine and gener8tor developed Backline to help Milwaukee musicians and recognize the city as one of the country’s vibrant music scenes and assist companies in attracting and retaining employees.

To read more local music stories, click here.

To read more stories by Blaine Schultz, click here.