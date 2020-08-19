Bublr Bash Rolls on Virtually

× Expand Photo Credit: Kristy Tayler Vincent Van Great

While live events are few and far between at this point, especially in the music scene, the role of live music in fundraising events has also come to a halt. However, Milwaukee-area bike sharing service Bublr Bikes has found a way to keep their biggest event of the year, Bublr Bash, moving along steadily in a virtual format this year. The event helps offset the operating cost of the bike share service.

What would normally be a live gathering featuring local music to raise funds is moving to a new setting for the event’s third year; Kneeverland Studios in Walker’s Point. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the live streaming show will feature sets from Immortal Girlfriend, Amanda Huff, SistaStrings, SleeperSound, Rio Lanza, Yogie B & Keez, and headliner Vincent Van Great, who has had a long standing relationship with Bublr Bikes, including his own branded bike on the service’s fleet.

“I had an opening set for Tory Lanez at Summerfest a few years back, and we decided to do a custom bike that year” said Vincent Van Great. “Every year after that, we’ve had a custom Bublr Bike for the summer. I’m just happy that I have that partnership and continue to push Bublr out into the community.”

Bublr Bikes have made a conscious effort to support the city’s local music scene, getting involved in artist-led initiatives like the Black Is Beautiful bike ride this past weekend, and supporting local concerts and festivals. In return, the artists are doing their part to give back.

“We always saw the bikes around town, and we have known that this is a good thing that they’re doing for the city” said William Bush of synth-pop duo Immortal Girlfriend. “We also miss live shows, and wanted to do something with some quality production to it. We got approached to play, and we were ready.”

The streamed show will not allow fans in attendance, but will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch, utilizing Bublr’s social media platforms for the furthest reach possible. For Van Great and his band, Ninja Sauce, adapting to the new environment is a completely unique experience.

“It’s different. I like those big crowds and feeling that energy from the crowd. That kind of solidifies your set” Van Great said. “Usually the fans let the band know how they feel about the last record that you played.”

“When we were a young band, it was like the bigger the crowd, the more nervous we would get” said Bush. “Now it’s like the bigger the crowd, the more hyped we would be. We miss having the faces in the crowd and the direct feedback for sure. Regardless, we’re looking to put on a really dope show.”

You can check out the Bublr Bash live this weekend on their social media platforms. For a full schedule of events, as well as how to donate, make sure to check out the Bublr Bikes website.