Cactus Club and Beet Street Music Video Series Deadlines Approach

Last year’s Beet Street Fall Harvest Festival debuted a music video showcase. The 2020 Beet Street Music Video Series calls for local musicians to submit music that filmmakers can then draw from to create a music video.

With music submissions now closed, filmmakers of all experience levels (youth encouraged to participate) have until May 30 to select a song and until Aug. 31to submit their video.

By using appropriated media, archives, claymation, animation, books and cell phone images/video, the project brings together creatives to make music videos during this time of social distancing.

The plan is for videos to get a special showcase once we are in the clear and/or be screened during Beet Street this coming October.

Here is a link for more resources and details about the project.

Bands will drop a file of a song, songs, or album they would like to see a music video for in the appropriate music spreadsheet to be claimed by someone who is interested in making a music video. If a song is already claimed by someone else, please select a different one. If you have a file instead of a link please fill out the music spreadsheet then drop the file into the music folder with an appropriate name.