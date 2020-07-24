Captain Pabst Pilot House Lets the Bands Play on Safely

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Captain Pabst Pilot House Captain Pabst Pilot House offers a hidden beer garden with live music.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent “Safer At Home” order has shut down most live music establishments in the city of Milwaukee, Captain Pabst Pilot House (1037 W. Juneau Ave.) is one of the first venues to begin offering regular concerts once again. Thanks to extensive renovations, the Pabst-owned facility has been able to undertake live music safely, with their most recent upgrades to their outdoor beer garden including a music tent. The patio is just one of many transformations that the location has seen in recent years.

When the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom opened in 2017, it would mark the beginning of the utilization of a former church on the westernmost part of the complex, with a craft brewery located downstairs, and a large hall with a bar above. In 2018, the hiring of general manager Adam Powers would ultimately lead to the next chapter of the taproom’s existence.

Powers had previously booked shows for Elbo Room and worked with the House of Blues in Chicago, both venues that have an esteemed history within that city’s music scene. As the thought of renovations came to mind, so did the concept of utilizing the church’s acoustics to suit a proper full-time music venue. The altar was transformed into a stage, a high-quality speaker setup was installed, and by 2019 the since-rebranded Captain Pabst Pilot House was offering regular concerts every week. In many ways, it was a hidden gem for local music, due to its location and amenities for both local and touring acts. Powers hopes that momentum will continue as bars and restaurants slowly reopen.

“Most people, when they’re coming to an event, they’re pretty respectful” said Powers. “It’s something that people can still engage with, and we have a good setup here.”

As of right now, Captain Pabst Pilot House’s patio is open from Friday-Sunday, with regular concerts scheduled. Operating at a limited capacity, safety is of the utmost concern for both staff and concertgoers. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines are in place throughout the establishment. With a regular calendar of events on the Pilot House Facebook page, the outdoor stage is a welcome sign of brighter days ahead.

