Chicken P Shows Growth on 'Strictly 4 Tha Streetz'

Photo Credit: Randolla

The name Chicken P, or previous alias Lil Chicken, is arguably the biggest amongst Milwaukee’s underground rap scene. Through his frequent collaborations with noted videographer TeeGlazedIt, and the success of a YouTube-heavy content stream, Chicken elevated his name in the city. While thousands of plays and viral success were at the core of his business model, the need to elevate was always present. The beginning signs of the next chapter of Chicken P are present on his latest album, Strictly 4 Tha Streetz.

If you were expecting a complete about-face from Chicken, you’ll be sorely mistaken. As the title might suggest, there’s plenty of stories of hustling and living the street life on the project, but with slightly more poise and composure than the early days of hyped up slap beats and wild lyrics. Part of that may come with age and maturing, but recent road trips to make money independently definitely help influence the cause. With featured verses coming up on a who’s who of underground acts from around the country, there’s a definite effort to appeal to more than just the city of Milwaukee on this album.

“Talent always makes everybody who they are, but this is in me” said Chicken. “It feels good knowing that I’m capable of what I’m doing. I feel good doing this.”

In addition to Chicken’s recent evolution, a new entity is part of the process. Really Rich Empire is the label that Strictly 4 Tha Streetz is released under, which Chicken has part ownership of. With development of a team around him, as well as increased national interest in the Midwest sound that Chicken P has honed in on, things are looking brighter than ever from a musical standpoint.

“My big brother and I came up with the idea, and we just ran with it” said Chicken. “We put the grind behind everything, and everything is relevant now. It keeps us going.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Strictly 4 Tha Streetz is currently available on all streaming platforms.