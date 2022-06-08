Chill on the Hill 2022 Opens at Humboldt Park

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL - Chill on the Hill 6/8/22 The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL at Chill on the Hill

The 17th season of Chill on the Hill opened Tuesday night with performances by The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle.

Chill on the Hill features an expanded footprint in Humboldt Park. The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

While there was a bit of a chill in the air, the music coming from the stage of the Humboldt Park Band Chalet warmed the season’s inaugural hill of music fans. Grim Paddle, a duo of old souls, delivered a short set of songs that moved from gothic-pop to rural stomp. They encored with a reworking of birthday-boy Prince’s “Starfish And Coffee.” Emcee Lauryl Sulfate dropped dance tunes and conducted an interview with Chill executive producer Patty Thompson.

Fun Bois played a high-energy set that could have been pilfered for an obscure garage-rock collection. Masked figure Black Challenger offered soundscapes and distorted vocals that were appreciated by the young audience up front.

Chill on the Hill runs Tuesday nights through August 30.

Performers include:

June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts

June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration

July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles

July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night

July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends

July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle

August 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night

August 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day

August 16: Paul Cebar

August 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller

August 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff