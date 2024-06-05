Chill on the Hill Returns

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Match Stick at Chill on the Hill 2024 Match Stick at Chill on the Hill 2024

Mother Nature paused her showers long enough for Chill on the Hill to kick off the 19th annual summer concert series in Humboldt Park. Match Stick Mitchell Shiner and Urban Empress and The Urbanites played sets of jazz improvisation and reggae, honoring the late Cecilio Negron Jr. The free, family-friendly Tuesday concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and run through August 27 with a finale by Bright Eye & Blind and Louie & The Flashbombs. See a full schedule here: bayviewneighborhood.org/chill-on-the-hill.