CJ Folds Meddles in the Melancholy on ‘Love At War’

A sophomore album is often a chance to cement yourself as an artist, especially in the saturated world of Milwaukee music. For pop/hip hop hybrid CJ Folds, however, he uses his new project Love At War (Mr. Lonely) to go through the different stages of grieving over a breakup. With 16 tracks in total, Folds is able to get in depth about the day-to-day feelings, from sadness to anger and everywhere in between. In concept alone, it would seem that the album would feel incredibly sad. Instead, he thrives by singing about the pain.

While yes, the songs are about having your heart broken, the sonic atmosphere is that of pop smashes and catchy choruses, many of which showcase Folds’ ability as a songwriter. Tracks like “Heartbreak Hotel” have all the components of anthems that would move arenas full of fans if given the opportunity. In addition to the structures of the songs, the production is top-notch, making the album one of the early must-listens of 2022.

In reality, Love At War is the product of tireless work from CJ Folds, who says that he records near daily. Though 16 songs may feel like a lengthy project in 2022 terms, it was the best of dozens of tracks, some of which may never see the light of day.

“If you record every day, you have plenty of music to drop” said Folds. “In my eyes, there weren’t any skips on this album, and with 16 songs, everybody can like one of them at least.”

Folds does a magnificent job of curating sounds on this album, as well, with features from AremitRo$, Jordyn Sade, as well as multiple appearances from Langston and Eli $tones, including previously-released single “Hate You.” That song in particular has pop radio written all over it, as Folds sings over a bright ukulele riff about realizing that he actually can’t stand who he once loved. Each featured artist brings their own attitude to their respective contributions, but none of those additions feel too far left-of-center to seem unnatural in the overall theme of the record. Having a more extensive body of work Love At War allows for Folds to take things in a variety of different directions, and his writing and vocal deliveries adapt to all of them well. It’s a diary of watching your world fall apart, and then responding to all of it.

No matter whether you’re going through a tough time yourself or if you just have an affinity for well-crafted pop music, Love At War (Mr. Lonely) has something that you’ll likely be unable to get out of your head. We can assure you that CJ Folds is, in fact, doing okay, and likely only has brighter days ahead.