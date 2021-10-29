Derek Pritzl and Andrew Koenig’s Story Songs at Charles Allis Art Museum

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Andrew Koenig and Derek Pritzl at Charles Allis Art Museum Andrew Koenig and Derek Pritzl at Charles Allis Art Museum

The steel toes showing through the leather on songwriter Derek Pritzl’s worn workbooks come honestly. It’s likely he headed to his show at the Charles Allis Art Museum after working his day gig as a carpenter. Pritzl and guitarist Andrew Koenig closed out the Autumn at the Allis music series Thursday.

Tools of the trade? In the hands of Pritzl, his acoustic guitar--and likewise, Koenig’s homemade Telecaster—served to get the job done. Pritzl’s rough-hewn songs of Americana tell stories of places, people and the situations they find themselves in. One song as preface by the story of Pritzl’s computer being stolen days before a two-year project was due. Koenig’s atmospheric twang lent a second voice to many of the tunes, recalling the telepathic interplay of Bo Ramsey and Greg Brown. The handful of attendees were treated to songs from Pritzl’s forthcoming album.