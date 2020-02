× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Saturday night, Eric Blowtorch and Mike Plaisted alternated sets on Brewed Café's cozy window stage, playing songs that ranged in subject matter from the suspicious disappearance of a cat to the doomed passengers of the Lusitania (Blowtorch's grandfather, James Beaumont, was a passenger). The veteran troubadours also reinterpreted classics by Billie Holliday and Bruce Springsteen.