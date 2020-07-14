Fuzzysurf Get Candy Coated for “She Was Crying Sugar” Video

× Expand Photo via Fuzzysurf / YouTube

It’s no secret that to effectively market new music in 2020, there often has to be some sort of visual component beyond a catchy tune. Local indie rockers Fuzzysurf, however, are one of the few acts that make a true commitment to their clips, with the latest being their candy-coated clip for “She Was Crying Sugar.” The track, as the title might suggest, is pure bubblegum pop, with the band relying largely on the hook to drive the single home. The midtempo melody is guaranteed to give you a sugar high, getting stuck in your head longer than the duration of an everlasting Gobstopper.

While the track is catchy in its own right, the video really drives things home, transporting the viewer as well as the band to a retro-inspired Candyland, complete with gumdrops, candy corns, and a gummy bear monster that looks to give the protagonist gumball characters much more than a toothache. The video is the latest in a number of collaborations between the band and filmmaker Joe Ludwig, who along with animator Tommy Simms make up SimWig Productions. Ludwig had previously given the band muppet counterparts for their 2019 clip, “Denny,” which garnered the band a place in the Milwaukee Music Video Show at the Milwaukee Film Festival.

“She Was Crying Sugar” is the latest in a series of singles from the band, likely leading up to a new project to be released later this year. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, make sure you check out the new video below.