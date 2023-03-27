Honolulu Millionaires Host Parrot Emceed Telethon, Goal: ‘A Million Dollars’

× Expand Ted Jorin Honolulu Millionaires Telethon banner

Local band The Honolulu Millionaires, self-described as “Milwaukee’s only Hawaiian band with singing birds,” are one of the city’s most unique music acts and are having a “telethon” later this month. To explain more, the band’s singers—Ted Jorin and three wisecracking animatronic parrots named Lucky, Lefty and Big Red, talked with the Shepherd Express via Zoom.

When asked how long the group has been together, Jorin thinks and says, “I don’t know … five years?”

“C’mon Ted, do some math,” Lucky squawks robotically in reply.

The band also includes humans Brian Wentland on drums, Joe Vent on slide guitar, Matt Krajewski on bass and Ted’s younger brother, Tyler Jorin, on keyboard. They started playing around 2018, regularly performing at Trader Nick’s, a tiki bar in Cudahy (and site of their telethon on March 30). The group’s main repertoire is performing classics by acts like Don Ho and the Mills Brothers.

Avian Stars

The parrots are the stars of the show but interviewing them is not exactly a solid source of information. When Jorin begins describing different themed shows they’ve done, like a country western performance, Lefty interjects “we had a gladiator show…”

“...we did not do a gladiator show,” Jorin corrects, raising an eyebrow.

“We had my quinceañera there,” Big Red says. “I have a very pretty dress.”

The topic turns to the group’s upcoming telethon, which will take place live, but anyone can also tune in online to watch on Facebook. You can even get a beak-full from Lucky, Lefty and Big Red yourself by joining a Zoom link for the event. The telethon’s goal, according to the parrots, is to raise a cool million to add to the band’s namesake.

“Not just the goal, we’re going to do it!” Lefty comments.

“Oh now you’re an optimist,” Jorin says, rolling his eyes.

When asked how they plan to collect the pledges, Big Red says, “If you’re asking about muscle, we got muscle. We’re gonna get paid.”

One thing that seems true is that they’ll be selling Honolulu Millionaire tote bags you can get at a $20 pledge level. “You can go to the store and put your oat milk in there,” Big Red says of the totes. “Cause I’m lactose-intolerant.”

What those funds will be used for, if they manage to make their goal, is also unclear.

“We want to make a difference for good, not evil,” says Lefty.

There will be songs in addition to parrot banter. Jorin says that the band’s Hawaiian themed repertoire will be supplemented with some telephone themed songs. As the interview concluded, the parrots solicited a pledge from this writer, then hinted at a grand finale.

“The show is going to end with a big telethon sing-along with a lot of special guest local celebrities,” Jorin says. He side-eyes the parrots. “That part is true.”

The Honolulu Millionaires Telethon is happening 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, live at Trader Nick’s South Shore Inn (5483 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy). You can also watch via Facebook Live and find a Zoom link to “call in” at facebook.com/events/1389412661597374.