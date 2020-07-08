Inaugural Class for WAMI Wall of Honor is Selected

× Expand Photo by John Benson Eddie Butts

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has unveiled the lineup for its first Wall of Honor. The wall will honor musicians and entertainers as well was folks who work behind the scene of the music industry.

Inductees include:

• Bob Babisch, Summerfest’s lead talent buyer since 1978 and a musician as well. In addition to his duties at the Big Gig, Babisch is also a member of the WAMI advisory committee and its Founder’s Club.

• Drummer and bandleader Eddie Butts, who has led his namesake band since 1974 and has played countless fundraisers in Milwaukee over the years.

• Summerfest associate entertainment director Vic Thomas, who has been with the festival in many capacities since 1974. In addition, Thomas is also a former WAMI president and serves on the advisory committee.

• Marilynn Mee, the WKLH radio personality who has been on the air for over three decades. At Lazer 103, Mee was part of the Bob and Brian morning program.

• Gary Shaw, Fox Valley musician and former manager of Henri’s Music in Appleton and Island Music in Neenah. The versatile guitarist, whose resume include mentorship to many musicians, performed with a diverse range of acts from Dobie Gray to Curly’s Hat Band.

• The Madison Area Music Association , founded in 2003, grew into a nonprofit whose mission was put instruments into the hands of children. MAMA has donated $75,000 for Madison area music programs and donated over $20,000 to musicians and their families in times of medical need.

