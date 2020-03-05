Jazz at Noon Live Album Release Party

The unique live music experience of Jazz at Noon has been brightening up Mondays for business professionals on their lunch breaks for over a year. The leader of the band, Don Linke, a Milwaukee professional musician and music instructor, has assembled the musicians to participate in the weekly events since the beginning.

A live compilation double-CD of 20 performances is being released on Wednesday, March 11 at the Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway). More than 50 musicians made up the groups sampled for the live CD and the songs were picked from over 350 tracks gathered throughout the history of the concert series. Jim Griffith has been recording each session and of course was tasked with narrowing down the tracks and figuring out which ones would make it to the live album.

As a celebration for the release of the CD, Black Box Fund will be hosting a party at the Skylight Bistro on Wednesday, March 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be music—you guessed it, jazz from Don Linke and company—along with free appetizers. Drinks will be available for purchase as well.