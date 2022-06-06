Jazz Fest Bounces Back in Bay View

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Cosmic Endeavors at Tonic Tavern - Bay View Jazz Fest 2022 Cosmic Endeavors at Tonic Tavern - Bay View Jazz Fest 2022

When strolling along the streets of Bay View on Friday, one would be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of both the Bay View Gallery Night and the Bay View Jazz Fest in full swing. Flocks of people attended a night of local music, art, and entertainment. Local jazz artists showed off their original style at multiple venues.

The Don Linke Trio, composed of Don Linke (guitar), Todd Richardson (bass) and Victor Campbell (drums) played at Sam’s Tap Friday night. The band, playing to a small audience, demonstrated their synergy as a group through original music. Eccentric, upbeat, and melodic, the band communicated on a level all their own, a secret language known only to them. A classic display of traditional jazz, the Don Linke Trio delivered a straightforward and seamless performance. Sam's Tap patrons on this sunny evening enjoyed a great start to Bay View Jazz Fest.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Don Linke at Sam's Tap - Bay View Jazz Fest 2022 Don Linke at Sam's Tap - Bay View Jazz Fest 2022

Around the corner at the Tonic Tavern on Kinnickinnic Avenue, the band Cosmic Endeavors was working to create some celestial magic. Cosmic Endeavors, composed of seven young musicians, was a standout example of local music. The performance brought a new perspective to the jazz scene, with a contemporary funk all their own. Their passion was evident, from drummer Julian Singh’s impressive solos, to the way Casimir Riley, on saxophone, expertly represented the band’s artistry. Cosmic Endeavors’ commitment to a fresh and exciting sound left all attendees hungry for more. This band is eager to deliver.

Across the street at the Highbury Pub, the Jamie Breiwick Trio captured the essence of the music of Don Cherry, a world-renowned jazz trumpeter from the late 20th century, bringing a classic jazz sound to the event. The trio, made up of Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), Tim Ipsen (bass), and Tim Daisy (drums), had never played together before this performance, although, you wouldn’t be able to guess. The trio’s expert renditions of Cherry’s work were performed with contemporary flair. “It’s connecting with people through music,” said Breiwick, when asked what he loves about performing at the Bay View Jazz Fest. “It’s the perfect neighborhood to do it.”

The set included a variety of well-known Cherry pieces. The band was energized by the packed pub, playing with confidence, from the cheerful and engaging opener throughout the intricate set. Tim Daisy’s drum solos stood out as an impressive show of musicianship, and Breiwick’s featured solos were awe inspiring. The passion of these musicians shined in everything they did and created a perfect end to a night of music and fun.