Joe Wong Releases Videos for ‘Minor’ and ‘Nuclear Rainbow'

Since leaving Milwaukee, drummer Joe Wong’s career has led him to a scholarship to Berklee School of Music, hosting acclaimed podcast “The Trap Set” and creating music for the Netflix series “Russian Doll.”

After years of projects, Wong released his debut album Nite Creatures in 2020. Determined to not let it be stillborn in the year when everything changed, he has just released and expanded version of the album with instrumentals of all 10 tracks.

Wong is also releasing a dual video of the songs “Minor” and “Nuclear Rainbow.” Filmed at the beginning of the pandemic last year, they feature Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex), Mary Lattimore, Steven McDonald (Red Kross, Off!, Melvins) and Anna Warnoker (that dog). The barren desert visuals point back to the film Zabriske Point, while jump-cuts to performances in windows of the eclectic instrumentation define the challenge of collaboration during a pandemic.