Juke Marciano Delivers with Substance on ‘Holy Per Usual’

While local hip hop in many ways still feels like a boys’ club of sorts, the female emcees of Milwaukee have delivered some of the best projects of the past few years. While some names are more prominent than others, a wave of new names are ready to make their true impact, including Juke Marciano, who brings nothing short of lyrical venom on her new album, Holy Per Usual. Assuming the alias of Holy Daughter, Juke’s flow is just about the only thing pure about the project, as she raps with the tone of a stern mother making her presence felt. As she states on the opener, it can get unholy real quick.

“This EP was two years in the making. I don’t write anything anymore” Marciano explained. “I haven’t written lyrics down in over five years. Everything is organic to me. I come up with my best things in the car. I’ll think of a bar and say it to myself over and over until I memorize it. That’s why it takes me a little longer than other artists to create a project.”

Unlike some artists that try to show off as many sides as they can on a record, Marciano’s presence is consistent from start to finish. Proving more MC Lyte than Cardi B, with tough verses full of metaphors, there’s a feeling of unwavering confidence on the microphone that makes Holy Per Usual stand out. No sugar-coating is needed; Juke Marciano is here to stay and she doesn’t need anyone’s approval to substantiate her.

“Everything looks good when it comes to numbers, but it’s the intereraction that matters more to me” she said. “Hopefully people will tap in with me. Come get holy.”

Holy Per Usual is available now on all streaming services.