Kevin Knoble Rises to the Occasion on ‘Leap’

Photo courtesy of Kevin Knoble

A confident swagger in hip hop often plays like a necessity, rather than an option in composing a record. That’s the case for Leap, the new EP and second project from Milwaukee’s Kevin Knoble this year. Within the first verse of the project, Knoble is talking about spending thousands of dollars and getting chauffeured in an expensive car, but it doesn’t feel egregious. In fact, the connection could be made with the title of the EP, that Knoble is simply looking to speak something into existence, essentially a leap of faith into a new lifestyle. In many ways, that’s what’s happening on the release, which sees the Milwaukee emcee build his presence as the tracks progress.

For Knoble, the project is another component to his back catalog, which continues to expand over recent years. After taking some time away from the microphone to focus on parenting and realigning his values, he re-emerged in 2019 with a pair of singles. The new music came with a more established sound, and a new creative direction for Knoble.

“I had a lot of things going on. The ups and downs of being a young 20-something, trying to figure out life as it is” said Knoble. “I went to Georgia, moved back, and in all of that stuff I was just taking in life. I’m glad I took that hiatus, because it made me grow as a person and as an artist.”

A highlight of Knoble’s refocused sound is his ability to select beats that feel coherent and stylish. In many ways, selecting bass heavy bangers can feel like taking the easy route, and he avoids that in favor of cleaner, and at times, jazzier instrumentals. On Leap, the beats dictate Knoble’s vocal performance and subject matter, from serenading someone on “OMW” to detailing his North Side upbringing on “Mortified.” Yes, you do get a full picture from Knoble with this EP, but it’s how he tells that story that takes center stage.

“I have producers that I work with, but It's all about curating. Even if it’s someone that I work with, they might not necessarily make the vibe that I was going for” said Knoble. “It’s more so a feeling out process for me when it comes to beat selection.”

You can check out Leap on all streaming platforms.