King Myles Elevates with 'Subliminal'

Over the past several years, the name Hiii Tribe has floated around Milwaukee’s hip hop scene, experiencing several transitions along the way. The collective, anchored by emcee King Myles, at one time boasted a strong cast of characters that felt like an outlet for the misfits of the local hip hop community. However, lineup changes inevitably followed, as the group had creatively run towards different individual directions.

For Myles, the realignment of Hiii Tribe was just one of many bumps in the road. The years that would follow included a relocation to Appleton, the birth of a child, and the loss of his father within a short amount of time. Understandably, time for personal healing was needed, and now Myles looks to re-emerge once again, stronger than ever before.

“We’ve tried to use the last few months to kind of shift gears as a team,” Myles explained. “There’s been a lot of cool transitions, and a lot of new dimensions being added to the picture as a whole.”

The first single and video from Myles leading up to his new album, Laconia, is “Subliminal.” The track was produced by Milwaukee beat maker Spacecrime, and unlike previous Hiii Tribe releases, the music video was shot and edited in-house. Myles noted that the change is another part of the process of moving forward.

“It was on a whim,” said Myles. “We actually had another videographer lined up, who caught COVID-19 the day before the shoot. I think it opened our eyes to what we’re capable of. After we shot the footage, I went to YouTube university to learn how to edit the project.”

In addition to Laconia coming out later this fall, King Myles has two EPs coming out at the end of the month; Tricycles with Green Bay-area artist Sha, and Elysian Fields with Milwaukee rapper Heyzeus. If you’ve missed the progress of the collective up to this point, “Subliminal” is a great place to start.