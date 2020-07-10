King Smith Goes Back in Time with “For Players Only”

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaq Visuals King Smith

Some artists can pay homage to previous eras of music with their sound, while others will transport you back in time. The latter is certainly the case for King Smith, whose album, “For Players Only” feels like it could have been the hottest album of 1995 with its sonic stylings akin to ‘90s g-funk. With thick bass lines and heavy beats, it feels reminiscent of the timeless sound created by the limits of analog technology. From the title track, which opens the project, to standouts like party cut “4 Real,” Smith is clearly a student of the game, channeling his inner Tupac and Puffy.

The rhyme schemes and deliveries on the album, however, are where King Smith truly merges new and old. Where it would feel dated to keep the simpler flows of 25 years ago, which is an eternity in hip hop, Smith opts to spit what feels natural. If anything, it serves as a reminder that the earlier style of rhyming laid the foundation for what some artists of the current generation are expanding upon. Not much feels out of place in this period piece, except for “Come Thru” featuring vocalist Breana Marin. It could be argued, though, that the track is a display that there’s much more to King Smith’s range as an artist, or simply too good to leave to the cutting room floor.

Whether you’re a fan of contemporary hip hop paying tribute, or a purist looking for the nostalgia of a simpler time, “For Players Only” can cater to both. King Smith keeps things authentic with this release, and in turn provides something unique for listeners in 2020.