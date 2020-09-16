Madison New Music Festival Announces Wisconsin Composers Project

× Expand Photo via Madison New Music Festival

The Madison New Music Festival recently unveiled a new project, aimed at showcasing the diversity of Wisconsin’s music composers. The Wisconsin Composers Project is a two-part initiative, focused around creating a database for those who make music in the state, with the overarching goal of encouraging collaboration throughout the state. The program is open to all local composers, who are encouraged to sign up on the Madison New Music Festival website.

Accessibility to new contemporary music has been part of the mission of the Madison New Music Festival, which has supported local music culture since its inception in 2016. The new statewide initiative will expand on the previously local-focused efforts. The listings will serve as a community resource for composers and curators, both within Wisconsin and beyond, though applicants must state their connection to Wisconsin in order to join. Another key component is to highlight diversity, with applicants asked to identify their race, gender and sexual orientation with a focus on inclusivity. Composers may also identify as an ally of the LGBT+ community.

In addition to the database, the Wisconsin Composers Project will also feature an annual showcase concert, with the 2020 edition happening virtually on September 25. The event will be hosted via the Madison New Music Festival website, and will feature five composers’ works via prerecorded performances. The concert will be available for a suggested donation of $15.

For more information about the Wisconsin Composers Project, you can visit the Madison New Music Festival website.