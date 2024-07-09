Music on the Beerline Returns for 2024

× Expand Photo Via Riverworks Development Corp - riverworksmke.org Music on the Beerline

The Riverworks Development Corporation (RDC) announced the return of the “Music on the Beerline” series in Milwaukee. Now in its sixth year, this free outdoor music event has evolved into a three-month series, offering a fresh and engaging format that has garnered widespread attention.

"Riverworks is excited to host the 6th Music on the Beerline Series at the Beerline Plaza, connecting the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods while showcasing local talent,” said Darryl Johnson, Executive Director of the Riverworks Development Corporation.

The series offers a diverse range of musical performances, continuing the tradition of featuring local musicians and performers. Previous concerts have delighted audiences with genres such as Hip Hop, Soul, Jazz and more. Last year's lineup included popular acts like Browns Crew and DJ Bizzon.

This year's "Music on the Beerline" will take place on the following dates at the Beerline Trail:

July 19, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

August 16, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

September 20, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The 2024 lineup features an impressive array of artists, including Smoke N’ Mirrors, Urban Empress and The Urbanites, DJ Bizzon, Cache, Love Peace and Soul and Extra Crispy Brass Band.

In addition to the musical performances, this year's event will see the return of the marketplace, where local vendors will have the opportunity to connect directly with consumers. Featured vendors include Polished Embroidery, Jameelah Jewelry, Beauty from the Root, Say It Louder, Girl of the 21st and One MKE. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of food trucks on site.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Wells Fargo, Palermo, Bank Five Nine, Brewery Credit Union, Riverwest Realty, Nessun Dorma, Manyo Motors, Strand Associates, One MKE, Metal Forms, Amorphic Beer, and Quad MKE.