Organic Arts Announces a Pair of Video Series With David HB Drake

Photo credit: Sky Schultz Award-winning Milwaukee folksinger David HB Drake

Organic Arts presents a YouTube series of sing-along videos for children and parents and a series for elders by award-winning Milwaukee folksinger David HB Drake.

The Illustrated Song program is a sing-along concert that has been performed by Drake in libraries and schools. Songs are performed with images from children’s books created from the lyrics of fifteen favorite folk songs including “This Land is Your Land”, “Puff, The Magic Dragon” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

Playing banjo, dulcimer, concertina, and guitar, Drake’s Blowing in the Wind is a sing-along for over-60-folks who remember the classic folk songs of the 1960s.

The programs are a project of Organic Arts to create opportunities for the community to participate in music during these restricted times. Future programs include “Wiscon-Sing,” “Heartland” and “The Singing Santa.”

Support for the Organic Arts mission of bringing educational performing arts to the community has been provided by the Milwaukee County CAMPAC program and private donations.

See the video series here.