Positive Messages from Milwaukee Rap Duo Amerikas Addiction

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amerikas Addiction

Amerikas Addiction. A rap duo packed into two words: Amerika, spelled with a ‘k’ and Addiction. And sure, the fresh hip-hop duo from Milwaukee represents both America and Addiction. Raised out of the Rust Belt area, the rap group already has a head-start and a fair share of their representation of America. Then, there is the music, which is inspired by this mentality, that is addictive.

Think hip-hop. Think old hip-hop. Eric B. and Rakim. Kid n’ Play. Method Man and Redman. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince. Outkast. Amerikas Addiction is the new sound on the block. The duo, made up of friends David Kelly and Joshua Scarver, composes a combination of rap and R&B. Along with their rapping and singing, Joshua handles the producing and David the songwriting. Their sound can best be summed up by their first single of 2020, “All Us.” The rap-induced song is about the grind and the grind of others, and it features another local artist, Wave Chappelle. Their other records, too, inhabit their style about grind, success, music and inspiration, such as “P. Diddy,” “Want To,” “Whenever You Want,” etc.

Kelly and Scarver have received some notoriety for their recent success. The group went on tour with singer Jidenna early last year where they performed at The Rave. Amerikas Addiction made further headlines with video premieres on MTV and BET networks. As they continue to climb the ladder of success, their music is being played worldwide and their faces are becoming more familiar.

The Shepherd Express got an opportunity to chat with Amerikas Addiction about their humble beginnings, music and the future.

Who is Amerikas Addiction?

Joshua: From Milwaukee’s North Side, I started in music because of my oldest brother and his group. Before he passed, I would go to studio sessions as a kid and he gave me a drum machine and showed me how to use it. When he passed, I started taking beat making and production seriously and created a group named The Black House Gang, which included David. Over time, people went their separate ways and me and David started Amerikas Addiction.

David K: Growing up on the East Side of Milwaukee, my father built a makeshift studio and introduced me to his brother-in-law (Joshua) who made beats and he told me he wanted me to start rapping. I already wrote poetry and would recite other artists’ songs, so I guess he assumed I’d be good at making my own music. I was terrible initially. Josh would make five beats, put them on a disc and send them home with me and tell me to make a song to every beat. All the beats sounded different, so it was a challenge for me for two reasons. 1) because I was new to writing my own music and 2) all the beats were different vibes, so it challenged my versatility. It was frustrating at first and I hated it at first. I hated my voice and how unsure I sounded.

What artists inspired Amerikas Addiction?

Joshua: 2-Pac, Nas, Jay-Z, Master P, Tech N9ne, Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Sam Cooke, Nipsey Hussle—honestly way too many to mention!

David K: I have a then and now list. Some of the pioneers that inspired me are the late great Michael Jackson, 2pac, Jay-Z, Will Smith, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, Biggie, Nas, Jadakiss, Fabolous. Right now I’m inspired by Wiz Khalifa, K-Camp, A Boogie, Money Man, Drake, Tory Lanez, Future, Nipsey Hussle, Kevin Gates, Yung Bleu, Don Q, Dave East. MIGOS.

Are you guys inspired by Wave Chappelle who is on your song “All Us” and other local artists?

David K: I’m honestly inspired by anyone in the city that is making a name for themselves. Me and Wave actually have a relationship prior to this song. We met like eight years ago back when he was in the group b*right and we both respected each other’s craft so this song was gonna happen eventually.

Joshua: We know Wave Chappelle from way back, we even hosted a show him and his group did. I am inspired by anyone living the #DoWhatYouDesire lifestyle aka pursuing their dreams and passions.

What is “All Us” about?

David K: “All Us” is an anthem for anyone making their dreams reality with no handouts, no co-signs, just grind and persistence. There’s no greater feeling in the world than accomplishing goals knowing it was due to your hard work and dedication and not taking the easy route. This is a song for those who didn’t skip the groundwork.

Is “All Us” one of your best tracks thus far?

David K: It’s the best for that vibe. Like the whole going hard on your own accord concept and the execution of that record is undeniable. When we do “P.Diddy” at shows, it gets the best crowd reaction. “Want to” and “Whatever You Need” are the ladies favorites at the moment high key.

Joshua: My personal favorite is “Betrayal”—which led to us meeting with Warner Bros. Records in 2018 in California. I also love to perform “P. Diddy’ at shows, people always rock with the energy we perform with on that song.

Tell me about your new EP?

David K: 412 x 414 is a new project produced entirely by Big Jerm of Taylor Gang (Wiz Khalifa’s Label). We connected through a mutual friend who works with Atlantic Records, chopped it up and that sparked this project. I’ve been a fan of Big Jerms' work since early Wiz Khalifa so this is low-key a dream come true. Since he’s from Pittsburgh and we are from Milwaukee we decided to name the EP from the 412 (Pittsburgh area code) to the 414 (Milwaukee area code) it’s a taste of both cities in one project. It’s gonna leave people wanting more. I can promise that.

How have you guys handled the notoriety?

David K: It’s interesting. When you’re a public figure people have these expectations that sometimes I don’t care to meet [laughs]. I’m chillin. Someone will realize who I am and be like bro spit some [expletive]... and I’m like ‘Dawg, We are literally in Culver’s. Relax.’

Joshua: Me and my wife, Re’Bekah have utilized the notoriety of music and Do What You Desire to create “DWYD gives” which gives donations of toys, books and hygiene products to abused and neglected children in Milwaukee for the past eight years. Our goal is to help and inspire others to help their communities.

What advice would you have for other artists?

David K: Build a solid foundation, stay in your own lane and don’t let someone else’s accomplishments discourage you. Let it motivate you.

Joshua: To keep pursuing your goals, invest money in yourself/team/brand, build good mutually beneficial relationships, be versatile and keep your options open

Describe your style.

Joshua: Versatile.

David K: Versatile. I literally can make anything. ANYTHING. Like if Post Malone was black, it would be me. I do it all. Any type of vibe. Pop, Country, Rap, R&B, Reggaeton.

What else in the culture inspires you?

Joshua: I am inspired by a rise of people pursuing their passions and putting in the energy behind it. A lot of collaborations in unexpected places. Personally, I was inspired by Master P, J-Prince, Three 6 Mafia and many of the independent movements in the south and west coast and Midwest as well. I was personally exposed to it and its good that it’s become the norm. The internet has become a great platform to build with like-minded people and a necessary way to expand your creative endeavors and find a base of support. Also, don’t forget hand to hand promotion and networking. You can’t do everything through email and social media accounts.

What do you like about music today?

Joshua: I like all of the options in the music today. No longer are you forced to listen and support the ‘chosen’ artists on the radio. You can go on YouTube, Soundcloud, Audiomack, Twitter, Instagram and tap into a whole new type of music from anywhere in the world. Many people say everything sounds the same and that’s really not true. There are all types of artists and if you are a true lover of music you will seek out what you desire to hear.

What is Do What You Do Desire?

Joshua: Do What You Desire aka #DYWD is our lifestyle and death style. We created this many years ago, before it was cool for everyone to have their own messages or make merchandise for people to ‘brand themselves’. For us, it’s our version of Nike, “Just do it.” We have over 50 people who have #DWYD or #DoWhatYouDesire tatted on them from Milwaukee to the UK. It’s a message and mantra for entrepreneurs, activists, artists, people in school, people trying to build their own business and for anyone trying to pursue their dreams and be a positive influence in their world.

What do you think about everything going in Milwaukee, positive and negative?

Joshua: No place is totally negative or positive. I have come to learn that life is ups and downs. The way I deal with positivity and negativity is by stepping back and looking at the whole situation from a clear and rational state of mind. Milwaukee has a lot of business opportunities, the DNC, sports notoriety and expansion happening at the time I am writing this, which is always good publicity for a city. We also know, Milwaukee has a history of racial, economic and social issues that unfortunately will not be addressed unless major resources are aimed at it. I feel that most things won’t change unless it’s about ‘money’, because that’s the thing we all as humans need to survive and thrive in any city. As I am answering this, we now have a medical/economic worldwide crisis called “Coronavirus” or COVID-19 causing major disruptions to business, social gatherings, supply chain and more than can be explained. I just hope and work for the best for all of us.

What are your plans for the future?

Joshua: The plans are to keep releasing music for those that support us and to keep experiencing life. For #DoWhatYouDesire, it’s to help and inspire others to do something positive and beneficial for their family, loved ones and community.