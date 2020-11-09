Radio Milwaukee Replaces Awards with Top 20 of 2020 List

× Expand Image via Facebook / Radio Milwaukee

This year has been one of change, and that has forced just about every industry to adapt and make new plans heading into the end of the year. For 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, that means ditching their traditional Radio Milwaukee Music Awards show, but still opting to celebrate Milwaukee music with a new local music showcase: the Top 20 of 2020 List.

Beginning today, local music fans can choose from an extensive list of releases from the Milwaukee music scene, as well as nominate their own favorites, to be included in the radio station’s year end list. Through November 27, fans will be racking up votes for the albums and EPs that they loved the most. Another change is that in lieu of a formal celebration that would normally be the station’s awards show, Radio Milwaukee will be playing the releases that make the Top 20 of 2020 list on the air in the beginning of December.

Rather than ranking the list, Radio Milwaukee will be honoring the releases collectively, with feature pieces that will talk with the artists about the significance of their projects. This will allow for individual efforts to stand out, but without formal winners and losers, as the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards had previously. For artists that would like to get involved, there is also a social media toolkit to encourage fans to drum up support for their work.

Fans interested in giving their opinion on the Top 20 of 2020 can sound off by casting votes for their favorite releases of the year on the Radio Milwaukee website. There is also still time to vote for your favorite individual musicians and groups by voting for the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee finalists, as well.