Resurrectionists Celebrate New Album with Release Party, Film Fest

“I jokingly call it doom country,” says Resurrectionists’ Joe Cannon, vocalist, guitarist, and banjo player Joe Cannon. The group was established in 2018 but went through an overhaul and a line-up change in 2019.

“That’s probably less correct now,” Cannon adds. “It’s a weird kind of rock music. We get called Americana sometimes. It’s because of the banjo.” He further triangulates the band’s sound as a mix of Doc Boggs, Television and Low.

“Yeah, that works,” Cannon’s bandmate Gian Pogliano agrees. Pogliano plays 12-string guitar and the Mellotron (an instrument with a keyboard and tape loops). The band is rounded out by Jeff Brueggeman on bass and Josh Barto on drums. Resurrectionists are releasing their new album Now That We Are All Ghosts this month and have two events celebrating the release.

The album’s lyrics contain several references “about disease and quarantine” that seem to allude to the coronavirus pandemic, but Cannon explains that most of the content was written in 2019, making the material oddly prophetic. His inspiration wasn’t the evening news, but the works of German novelist Thomas Mann.

The Magic Mountain is about a bunch of tuberculosis patients in an asylum in the Alps,” Cannon says, referring to Mann’s 1924 novel, which inspired their song “The Rest Cure.” Their song “Blue Henry” was inspired by Mann’s work. A line from their song “The New Winter,” which goes “put the city on lockdown, put it on quarantine,” was inspired by Mann’s 1912 novella, Death in Venice, which plot includes a cholera outbreak.

The release party for Now That We Are All Ghosts happens 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Promises Bar. Local bands Credentials and Spidora are also on the bill.

The following week, the Inaugural Resurrectionists Film Fest takes place 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Cactus Club. Local filmmakers Eric Arsnow, TW Hansen, Brian Theisen, Conan Neutron, Wendy Norton and Erica Strout all created videos for each of the nine tracks on Now That We Are All Ghosts. In addition to the album videos, other works by the filmmakers will be showcased.

Ahead of the film fest, Resurrectionists provided one of the featured videos to Shepherd Express to premiere here for the first time. Here is the video for “Hobnobbing with High Value Targets,” created by local musician and videographer Wendy Norton.

Resurrectionists release party for “Now That We Are All Ghosts” is Friday, April 14, 8 p.m. at Promises (538 W. National Ave.). Admission is $10. The Inaugural Resurrectionists Film Fest is Sunday, April 23, starting at 3 p.m. at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave).

