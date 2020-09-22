Spaidez Mixes Slap with Substance on ‘No Reason, No Debate’

× Expand Photo Credit: Lokiinfernox

Milwaukee’s hip hop scene is diverse, with different subgenres living largely in various pockets around the city. If you’ve ever looked for new local artists on YouTube, though, you’ve likely run into the sound of what’s been described as “slap music.” With a combination of hyped-up keys and trap drums, the sound has been a mainstay of the Midwest for some time, with street-friendly videos amassing thousands of plays for their imagery about as equally as their sound. Milwaukee artist Spaidez is a well-rounded artist who absorbs all of the city’s sounds, and uses that versatility to enter the world of slap on his newest album, No Reason, No Debate.

With eight songs and a runtime just over 20 minutes in total, the project has the energy of the vibrant videos which flood social media daily. However, because of his well-rounded background, Spaidez is able to marry that production with substantial lyrics about the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and Milwaukee’s well-documented history of segregation. He does that, though, in a way that still appeals to younger audiences chasing bass drops and tough talk, which stands out.

“I did a lot of social commentary this time around, which I feel is key, since 2020 has kind of been like hitting the reset button” said Spaidez. “I wanted something that both summed up this year for me, and paid homage to the Milwaukee sound. I’d call it ‘rachet-conscious,’ because I’m not going to be like a Common or Mos Def, who would be all the way topical lyrically. I care about the youth and the movement, so I’m making something reflective of that.”

Spaidez’ presence in Milwaukee has been transformative over the past few years. From being an early member of the Hiii Tribe roster to the electronic/hip hop hybrid Arthaus Bando, his stick-and-move approach to creating music has helped him appeal to all sides of the city’s rap scene. He carries that motif to his social media presence as well, flooding algorithms with a variety of different content, spanning from Facebook to TikTok and everywhere in between.

“I look at the internet as new television” said Spaidez. “We have the ability to work our pages like our own television shows. Some people see it as spamming, but I see it as a commercial. I’m giving those out every day to get people excited for my music.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

No Reason, No Debate is the second project from Spaidez on his Full Deck Entertainment label, following up his Full Deck Baby project which came out this past March. The collective has a small roster, but is a semblance of permanency for an artist that normally lives in short-term movements. The label is also the sign of the next evolution for Spaidez, who is cementing a repertoire in the city with each release.

“I think of my career in terms of legacy” Spaidez said. “I want people to look back and see that I was tapped into every genre here in Milwaukee, with everyone.”

You can currently stream No Reason, No Debate on Spotify.