This Week on The Disclaimer: By The Numbers

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we weigh in on several Milwaukee news stories with striking numbers at their core. Among the topics are Mayor Tom Barrett's plan to build 10,000 new affordable houses in the city, a Sherman Park neighborhood business incubator that's getting real results, lackluster attendance at Lorde's BMO Harris Bradley Center Concert, and some impressive numbers from the Milwaukee Film Festival.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.