Twan Mack Proves He Was 'Born 4 This' with New Single

Milwaukee’s Twan Mack is what some would consider a father figure to Milwaukee’s hip hop scene. Mack has long been involved in the city’s musical culture, developing his early sound in notable group Kali Tribe, and having an early affiliation with Todd “Speech” Thomas of Arrested Development during the legendary emcee’s younger days growing up in Milwaukee. These days, Mack has rebranded his sound as self-proclaimed “adult contemporary hip hop,” remaining active and putting out singles and videos, like his latest, appropriately named “Born 4 This.”

Having an old-school mentality doesn’t mean Mack won’t adapt to the strategies of releasing music in 2020, however. He maintains a presence on Instagram, Facebook and even TikTok, and goes so far as to inform listeners of how to follow him socially within the closing beats of “Born 4 This.” What would once be a release structure focused around albums has given way to singles, looking to capitalize on playlists and the redesigned priorities of the streaming era of music. He has also collaborated with younger acts in the city, including notable homegrown IshDARR. “The industry is so oversaturated, so if you put out six or seven songs, people might only listen to song one or two” Mack said. “I want to stay fresh every time. None of the records really sound the same.”

Prior to COVID-19 grounding the majority of live music around the world, Mack had shows lined up locally, as well as overseas as support for Arrested Development. His last show was held at Captain Pabst Pilot House on March 13, just days before Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” order went into effect. While losing those dates would be a devastating blow to many other acts, he takes the situation in stride, opting for a positive outlook even in times of adversity. “We’re just waiting on things to clear up,” Mack said. “I’m just focusing on putting out content and staying relevant until it’s showtime again.”