Vinyl Lives - Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

'Live It Up' by Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

Earlier this year Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels released the CD Live It Up. It looked kind of strange though—the cover art was wonky yet the oversized packaging offered a clue. Inside was a pair of 3D glasses which transform the images of Humphries and his bandmates: guitarist Lorenzo Ripani, drummer Kurt Weber and on bass, the late John Steffes.

Call rockabilly one-dimensional if you must, but also note that it has survived a number of revivals, thrives in festivals around the world and conjures a time when rock and roll simply required great songs and great playing.

Humphries and crew continue this lineage. They play a show for the release of the vinyl LP at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, with the Rock-A-Dials, 7 p.m., Sept. 30: linnemans.com/event/september-30-2023.

Songwriter-guitarist Humphries recently chatted about Live It Up.

Where did the 3D idea come from?

I had a pair of vintage 3D glasses sitting around the house and while I was mixing and recording this album, I saw them on the shelf. I had one of those moments where it’s like, “That’s it! I should figure out a way to make the cover art in 3D!”

I really didn’t think I would be able to make it work and it took a ton of trial and error … and time. As a fellow musician, you know how difficult it is for a band to sell their music. I am hoping by adding this visual element to the album that it will help move some product and grow our fan base. Joe Vent from A to Z Media was extremely helpful in finding the right CD and vinyl layout and of course the 3D glasses that are included with the CD and vinyl.

Finally, I’ve always loved campy, bad 3D movies and even made one once. It was a bad sci-fi movie called Revenge of the Gerbils in 3D. Probably not the most PC thing in this day and age but 30 years ago things were a little different.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Do you write in character or from a perspective?

I never thought about it. I just write. I would say I write from my own perspective, my own experiences or just something that strikes me as funny. During covid I wrote a couple of songs about life, but of course that can be a pretty heavy subject.

I’ve always had a slightly twisted sense of humor and that reflects in a lot of my song writing, artwork, etc. “In My Backyard” was started before Covid but finished during the lockdown. I thought that the world needed a song that was light on subject and just plain happy so I wrote a song about growing old, falling apart and dying.

The other song, “Live It Up!” takes on a much more serious tone and has meant more to me than most of the others but only after our bass player (John Steffes) was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He fought like hell and every time I sing the line “I’m gonna live it up, until I lay down and die” I will think of him. It’s a good reminder to live life now. Not tomorrow. Not yesterday. Easier said than done.

Did you grow up listening to country and rockabilly music?

My first memories of music was in the ‘70s with John Denver being piped through the house. My parents were also into bluegrass and we would go to these state parks in Kentucky where they would have these festivals. I don’t remember the music but am sure there was some influence.

I was eventually huge into the Beatles and little did I know they were playing songs from the rockabilly greats. I didn’t put any of this together until about eight years ago when I realized how big of an influence the Beatles had on me. “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby,” etc. I would also buy swing albums from thrift stores.

Then the ‘80s happened and I got into the punk and neo rockabilly scene. This opened my mind to the original Sun Records artists which in turn exposed me to old country acts like Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

What was John Steffes' influence on the band?

John jumped into the full-time bass position with us when our last bass player disappeared. Literally disappeared.

John was amazing. He was the type of player that would do his homework. The first practice that we had with him he had all the songs pretty much down. His stage presence and vocals really felt like it took the band to another level—plus, he loved the music that we were playing. To find someone that loved the kind of music, knew it like the back of their hand, comes to practice prepared and on time is a rare thing.

He was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months after playing with us and fortunately was able to continue most of the gigs through 2022. We just finished the recording of Live It Up! before he completely lost his voice. I think he was able to play one show with us this year. I would look over at him during the songs and he had a huge smile on his face. It was nice to see him have a moment of peace away from what was going on with him off stage. He is sorely missed.

brucehumphries.com