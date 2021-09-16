WAMI Awards Show Returns October 17

Image via WAMI WAMI Awards 2021

Celebrating 40 years, The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) will bring the state’s music community back together during its 40th Awards Show. This year’s show will take place Sunday, Oct. 17, at Turner Hall Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the WAMI Awards Show beginning at 7 p.m.

A party celebrating the nominees on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at The Saloon on Calhoun will feature live music from Ben Mulwana, The Keystones and Big Spoon. The party is free and open to the public.

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry is a volunteer organization dedicated to educating and recognizing the achievements and accomplishments of individuals in the Wisconsin music industry.

The group also provides opportunities for youth to perform in an annual Youth Music Showcase, while encouraging students and emerging artists by awarding scholarships to assist with their music education.

2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

Semi-Twang

Semi-Twang formed in the mid ‘80s and quickly gained the music industry’s attention with a country-tinged, roots rock sound that would only later be described as Americana. The band, led by John Sieger, signed with Warner Bros. Records and released their debut album, Salty Tears, to critical acclaim in 1988. After a considerable break, Shank Hall owner Peter Jest asked the band to do a reunion show in 2009 for the venue’s 20th anniversary, and they discovered they still enjoyed playing together. Semi-Twang released their second album, Wages of Sin, in 2011. They’ve since released two more albums, with their latest, Kenosha arriving in 2018.

Viola Smith

At 107, drummer Viola Smith was likely the oldest, still playing professional musician before passing away in 2020. Though Smith enters the WAMI Hall of Fame for contributions to music that go far deeper than her incredible longevity.

Smith, who grew up in Mount Calvary, was among the country’s first professional female drummers and paved a path for women behind her. In the 1920s and 1930s, Smith played in the Schmitz Sisters Family Orchestra founded by her father. She gained notoriety as the “world’s fastest girl drummer.”

Viola played with the NBC Symphony Orchestra. She performed with Ella Fitzgerald and Chick Webb. She also performed at President Harry Truman’s inauguration in 1949.

Viola played “The Ed Sullivan Show” five times and was the onstage drummer for the original 1960s Broadway production of Cabaret.

Kevn Kinney

Interestingly, an accomplished and familiar voice from the world of Southern rock hails from the Dairyland. Kevn Kinney, a native of Milwaukee, developed here as a performer before moving to Atlanta in 1985. He went on to become a founding member of Drivin N Cryin.

Drivin N Cryin is already part of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Their front man will now be inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame. The band quickly became a favorite in Atlanta’s club scene and later drew faithful audiences as a touring act. Their first commercially successful album, 1991’s Fly Me Courageous, received gold certification.

The songwriter, vocalist and guitarist formed the Americana and roots rock project, Sun Tangled Angel Revival, in 2002. He released an album with the Golden Palominos in 2011.

Esquires

Milwaukee’s Esquires represent an important chapter within the city’s strong R&B history. The Esquires formed in 1957 and was originally made up of siblings Gilbert, Alvis and Betty Moorer. They went through some line-up changes by the time they broke out of Milwaukee and left their mark on a national audience. They signed with Bunky Records and their 1967 debut

record, “Get on Up,” climbed the charts. The single reached number 3 on the R&B charts and number 11 on the pop chart. Upon its popularity, they played Chicago's Regal Theater and the Apollo Theatre in New York City. The Esquires released subsequent singles and one full-length album. Their 1971 single, “Girls in the City,” reached 18 on the U.S. R&B chart.

WAMI’s newly created Wall of Honor recognizes the excellence of musicians more broadly known as entertainers. It also recognizes the organizations and people who often work behind the scenes to enrich Wisconsin through music.

Wall of Honor

The 2021 inductees to the WAMI Wall Of Honor is an impressive cast.

Eddie Butts

There are few musicians woven into the community fabric of Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin as extensively as Eddie Butts. Most everyone has seen the Eddie Butts Band and they’ve become synonymous with celebration in the region whether it’s the wedding reception, community festival or a day at Summerfest or the Wisconsin State Fair.

The drummer and vocalist established his band in 1974. They’ve sustained an audience over more than four decades with skilled musicianship and a blend of R&B, pop and jazz.

A perennial favorite, Butts has received several WAMI Awards through the years in categories including adult contemporary artist, R&B artist, pop artist, blues artist and percussionist.

Vic Thomas

The national acclaim gathered by Milwaukee’s Summerfest is a testament to its leadership’s dedication, knowledge and love of music. No one has demonstrated those traits quite like Vic Thomas, who serves as associate entertainment director for the festival. Thomas, a Milwaukee native, worked his first Summerfest on the grounds crew in 1974. It was right after he graduated high school as a means to earn money for college. Through college and a stint in the Air Force, he returned home for Summerfest and took on roles including hospitality

and security. Since 1986, Thomas’ role has included booking acts, negotiating contracts and coordinating entertainment staff. During the festival, he’s ever present on the grounds from open to close, managing entertainment from street performers to the main stages. Thomas has shown his love of music beyond the festival. He’s a former WAMI president and continues to serve as a member of its advisory committee.

Marilyn Mee

She has one of the few voices that most anyone in Milwaukee would recognize. Marilynn Mee, who most recently served as the midday personality on 96.5 WKLH, has served up the rock and kept listeners company via the airwaves in Milwaukee for more than 30 years. Mee previously spent 18 years with the former Lazer 103, having joined the station at its inception. Her roles there included midday host and musical director. She was part of the Bob and Brian morning program.

Off the air, Mee is well known for her animal advocacy, having lent her name and time to humane societies and animal rescue groups. She’s the founder of MPD K9 Foundation. She’s known for her love of music and serves as proof that listeners tune into local radio for more than their favorite songs. She has also earned national recognition from the likes of Billboard magazine and Radio & Records.

Gary Shaw

If you’re from the Fox Valley and love live music, it’s more than likely came across the late Gary Shaw. Shaw learned he would receive a place on the Wall of Honor before he passed away in 2020. If you’re a guitarist in the Fox Valley, chances are you’ve got some support and made some purchases from him. Shaw had long been regarded as a brilliant guitarist and was a regular player in the region for decades. He was most recently nominated for a WAMI in the guitarist category in 2018.

But for all Shaw accomplished with the instrument, he’s just as much known for the assistance he gave others along their musical paths. Shaw was manager of Henri’s Music of Appleton from 1977 through its closure in 2010.

Through Shaw’s efforts, Henri’s was a major contributor to a growing Fox Valley music scene. As other stores focused on pianos and band instruments, Shaw set Henri’s apart as the region’s rock and roll store and it became a gathering point for players. Shaw, meanwhile, was tireless in meeting the needs of working musicians. He later went to work for Island Music in Neenah.

Madison Area Music Association

The nonprofit organization Madison Area Music Association has honored and supported Madison area artists for nearly two decades while simultaneously planting the seeds for the next generation.

The Madison Area Music Association began in 2003 as the Madison Area Music Awards. It was founded by Rick Tvedt as a means of acknowledging the extensive music talent in the Madison scene. Their first Grammy-style awards show was held on March 28, 2004, and the Orpheum Theater and has continued annually.

In following years, the MAMAs grew into an active nonprofit with a mission that extended to putting musical instruments into the hands of children. They’ve donated more than $75,000 in funds and gear to Madison Area music programs. Their goal is a future in which any child will have the chance to play music regardless of race, sex or economic background.

The organization has sought to support musicians in ways beyond recognition of their art. Its MAMA Cares program has raised and donated more than $20,000 to musicians and their families during time of medical need.

Tickets for the awards show are on sale now and available at https://www.pabsttheater.org/

And the nominees, https://www.wamimusicwi.com/post/wami-announces-nominees-for-40th-annual-show

2021 WAMI Award Nominees

Artist of the Year:

Zach Pietrini

Unity The Band

Rose of The West

Them Coulee Boys

The Jimmys

Trapper Schoepp

Klassik

Chicken Wire Empire

Album of the Year:

Black Belt Theatre, Power Petting

Stulo – Thiel, Ghosts Around Here

Chicken Wire Empire, What Moves Mountains

Goran, Under a Nashville Sky

Testa Rosa, Testa Rosa IV

Klassik, Quiet

Wisconsin Vinyl Collective, Volume Three

Kurt Gunn, Northern Town

Song of the Year:

The Keystones, “2010”

Bascom Hill, “Our Love Burning”

Nickel & Rose, “Another Man’”

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, “Light Up My Summer”

Zach Pietrini, “Like the Pain”

Zed Kenzo, “Not Froze Yet”

Krestfall, “Where Do I Belong?”

Rose of the West, “Loves Lies Bleeding”

New Artist of the Year:

PH!L

Boy Bjorn

The Last Bees

Ben Harold and The Rising

The Midnight Purchase

Laura Jean Bomber

7000apart

The MilBillies

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Rich Hoffman

Ben Mulwana

Stephen Cooper

Bobby Rouse

Mike Wendland

Dave Adler

Andrew Balistreri

Vincent Black

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Katie Mack

Tae

Genevieve Heyward

Michele McCarthy

Jackie Brown

Jennifer Schafer

Betsy Ade

Sammy Ray Marshall

Singer/Songwriter of the Year:

Phil Norby

Kurt Gunn

Chris Haise

Cullah

Goran

Mark Croft

Barbara Stephan

Kyle Megna

Rising Star of the Year:

The Waxlips

Twisted Chords

Parker Collar

Lilie Fouts

Cherry Punch

Amelia Hopfensperger

Mackenzie Moore

Negative/Positive

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist:

NO/NO

The Keystones

Dreamhouse

Flat Teeth

Lovanova

Carbellion

Jamie Fontaine & The Level

Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations

Bluegrass/Americana Artist:

Dig Deep

The Honeygoats

Trapper Schoepp

Chicken Wire Empire

The Whiskeybelles

Them Coulee Boys

Feed The Dog

The Mascot Theory

Christian/Gospel Artist:

The Band Eden

Brendan Brooks

Danen Kane

Samuel Elias

Branches Band

Steadfast

Night Divine

WithoutExcuse

Blues Artist:

Dirty Deuce

Altered Five Blues Band

Reverend Raven and The Chain Smokin’

Altar Boys

The Jay Stulo Band

Blind Fiction

Jake’O

Cash Box Kings

Jimmy Crimmins

Country Artist:

Tangled Lines

Grand Union

Bella Cain

Madison County

Buffalo Gospel

Gregg Hall & The Wrecking Ball

Jay Matthes

Rebel Grace

Cover Artist:

Face For Radio

Johnny Wad

Almighty Vinyl

The LoveMonkeys

Five Card Studs

The Presidents

The Cougars

Radio

Folk/Celtic Artist:

The Roving Scallywags

Derek Byrne & Paddygrass

Blackthorn Folly

Nickel & Rose

Killarney Blarney

Reilly

Jesse Voelker

WarPiper

Hard Rock Artist:

The Homeland Conspiracy

Black Belt Theatre

Sir Real

Leading The Blind

Amberstein

Slowburn

Last Crack

Sacred

Metal Artist:

Imperial Fall

Conniption

These Fading Visions

Under Aegis

QuietKind

Morta Skuld

Thrasher

Lords of The Trident

Punk Artist:

Platinum Boys

Size 5’s

Indonesian Junk

The First Rule

Fox Face

Bad Year

BUD

IfIHadAHiFi

Jazz Artist:

Mark Thierfelder & Janet O’Mahony

Mr. Chair

Match Stick

Erin Krebs

The Meade Street Collective

Harmon Brothers

Jamie Breiwick

Randi Fay

Polka Artist:

SugarBush Boys

The November Criminals

Ralph Thull The Goodtime Dutchmen

The Squeezettes

Val Sigal

Alpine Blast

Steve Meisner

Stas Venglevski

Pop Rock Artist:

Rose of The West

Testa Rossa

Telethon

Fuzzy Surf

Laurel Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure

Rocket Cat

Xposed 4Heads

Doozey

Hip Hop/Rap Artist:

Genesis Renji

Kaylee Crossfire

WebsterX

Zed Kenzo

Klassik

Von Alexander

Shle Berry

JuiceBoxxx

R&B/Soul Artist:

The Style

Bryon Cherry

Lex Allen

Barbara Stephan Band

Charles Walker Band

Ms. Lotus Fankh

Cigarette Break

The Pocket Kings

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin:

Brewtown Beat

Unity The Band

Pegasis

King Solomon

Something To Do

Kojo

The Carlos Adames Group

In Black ‘n White

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist:

Immortal Girlfriend

LUXI

MC Whitehorse

DJ Shawna

Crystal Knives

DJ Bizzon

DJ King James

DJ Milo

Horn/Big Band Artist:

Stephen Cooper and The Nobody Famous

Extra Crispy Brass Band

Hot & Dirty Brass Band

Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

FBI & The Untouchable Horns

Big Band Reunion

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band

The Jimmys

Tribute Artist:

The Prince Experience

The Salford Lads Club

The Docksiders

Aces High - A Tribute to Iron Maiden

The Glam Band

Steely Dane

METAL MEN

The Rush Tribute Project

Bass:

Nick Smith

Dave Maurer

John Wartenweiler

Cedric LeMoyne

Matt Hammen

Craig Neuser

Ben Titus

Andy Mertens

Drummer:

Candy Dax

Dan Cable

Devin Drobka

Patrick Wydeven

Kim Zick

Steve Vorass

Mike Malone

Mike O’Hara

Guitarist:

Angie Swan

Sean Williamson

Pat Stillman

Raine Stern

Tom Raspanti

Dean Arndt

Matthew Schroeder

Rodney Zimmerman

Keyboard:

Dan Palmisano

Samuel P. McClain Jr.

Joe Hite

Kristopher Crow

Shawndell Marks

Jamie Fletcher

Josh Becker

Mitch Cooper

Reeds/Brass:

Katie Del Giacco

Michelle Jerabek

Matt Antoniewicz

Kevin Van Ess

Nick Zoulek

Peter Neumer

Matt Ostlund

Pete Ross

Strings:

Cameron Fair

Tim Mcilree

Holly Rognstad

Marisa Rose Sheppard

Ernest Brusubardis IV

Chauntee Ross

Tony Sturino

Corinn Bonkalski

Best Studio Engineer/Producer:

Shane Hochstetler

Kevin Arndt

Eric LaBrosse

Ian Olvera

Marc Golde

Gary Tanin

Aaron Zinsmeister

Tom Washatka

Best Recording Studio:

Howl Street Recordings

Steel Moon Recording Studio

Kneeverland Productions

The Exchange Recording Complex

Cherry Pit Studios

National Recording

Noise Music

Tanner-Monagle, Inc

Best Live Club/Venue:

Short Branch Saloon

The Saloon on Calhoun

Lyric Room

Cactus Club

High Noon Saloon

Deja Vu Martini Lounge

Paulie’s Pub & Eatery

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co,

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights:

Craig Vetrone

David Dec

Steve Wiegert

Trevor Powers

Justin Abuya

Steve Funke

Tim McClutchy

Michael Grassman