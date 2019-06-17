Megadeth Cancels July 4 Summerfest Show

It’s been a bad year for metal at Summerfest. First Ozzie Osbourne cancelled his July 4 show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater (and his entire tour) after contracting a serious case of pneumonia.

This morning, his replacement on the Amphitheater stage, Megadeth, also cancelled its tour for health reasons. In a press release, Megadeth’s high-amplitude vocalist Dave Mustaine announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on—but I’ve faced obstacles before,” Mustaine says. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

Because of the lateness of Megadeth’s cancellation, Summerfest is unable to schedule a replacement for July. Refunds for ticketholders are available at the original point of purchcase.

For updates on Mustaine’s condition, visit megadeth.com.