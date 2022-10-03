40th Anniversary: Music: American Family Amphitheater vs. Summerfest Main Stage

× Expand Photo courtesy Summerfest Summerfest Main Stage 1983 Summerfest Main Stage 1983 - possibly Marshall Tucker Band

Since Summerfest moved to the lakefront in 1970, the festival’s largest stage has had quite a history. From the old Main Stage to the corporate-branded amphitheater-era at the south end of the grounds, the marquee venue has been an attraction.

Known as the Marcus Amphitheater when it was built in 1987, the venue is currently branded as American Family Amphitheater. A stop for major tours even when Summerfest isn’t happening, the stage has hosted the world’s top performers including The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Prince, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Tom Petty, Metallica, Pearl Jam and The Eagles.

In 2003 Neil Young played the Marcus, debuting his rock opera Greendale, playing the new album front to back. For many longtime fans it went over like a lead zeppelin, with concertgoers approaching the stage to flip Young the bird before leaving the show. The faithful who stuck it out were rewarded with two encores of blistering classics.

On July 30, 2021, Foo Fighters played the inaugural show ushering in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater era. Back in 1974 Santana played the first of a dozen headlining shows. Carlos Santana was scheduled to play the amphitheater in July but canceled due to health issues. That show, with Earth, Wind & Fire, has been re-scheduled for July 7, 2024.

× Expand Photo courtesy Summerfest Summerfest American Family Amphitheater American Family Amphitheater at Summerfest

Local Acts Hit Big

But local acts? Well, Steve Miller has Milwaukee roots, and the bandleader was no stranger to the Marcus. Violent Femmes have played the amphitheater several times, including a memorable bill in 1989 with PIL, The Sugarcubes and New Order. Likewise, BoDeans have been familiar faces, paired with the likes of Roger McGuinn, Bruce Hornsby and Little Big Town. In fact, back in 1986 an all-Milwaukee lineup of BoDeans, Violent Femmes and R&B Cadets shared the Summerfest Main Stage.

Playing the big stage with a full band, drummer and amplifiers is one thing. But try pulling it off as a duo?

× Expand Photo by Gary Dineen Bodeans, Violent Femmes and R&B Cadets at the Summerfest Main Stage, 1986 Bodeans, Violent Femmes and R&B Cadets at the Summerfest Main Stage, 1986

In 1989, Paul Cebar’s phone number was in Summerfest booking chief Bob Babisch’s rolodex. Cebar was asked to open for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Marcus Amphitheater. “For quite a few years we were in the last-minute fill-in file on the desk of Bob Babisch,” Cebar said. As best he can recall, signals were crossed regarding whether Petty was carrying support or playing an “evening with” type show. So Cebar was duly recruited.

“They wanted a minimal set up prior to the headliner and Bob asked if I could pull off a duo for which I drafted (guitarist) Peter Roller who was playing in my band (The Milwaukeeans) at the time.” Cebar recalls very little about their set but confirmed “from where we stood was Martian in its complexity.”

Cebar remembers exchanging a few nods with a couple of the band members but had to leave shortly after to either play somewhere else on the grounds or in town somewhere, “never getting to meet Tom or the fellows. I’d been hoping to have a chance to talk with Howie Epstein about his time spent in my father’s classroom at the Fox Point-Bayside Schools.”