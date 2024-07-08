All That Armenian Jazz at bar centro

× Expand Photo courtesy Joan Dadian Vahan and Michael Kamalian - Mid-East Beat Vahan and Michael Kamalian - Mid-East Beat

For the past few years, Jazzy Joan has hosted a unique, 21st century version of a record spin—dedicated, as her name suggests, to jazz. The latest iteration of her monthly series at bar centro, “Jazz: Where It Is and Where It’s Going,” focuses entirely on living artists. For her, it’s been a journey of discovery shared with an audience.

Past programs at the Riverwest venue have included “Young Artists from New York” and “Jazz Standards Done Differently.” She’s also explored jazz recording artists from particular countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom and Sweden. Her next outing will visit Armenian jazz.

Gathering Armenian artists involves a different sort of journey than, say Italy, given that most of the musicians whose work she’ll present have never lived in the Republic of Armenia. Armenians have long wandered across the world and established outposts in many lands. Being Armenian has more to do with a state of mind than any boundary on the maps.

As in her previous nationality-oriented programs, Joan found “commonalities—a particular cultural influence,” on the jazz performers she showcased. One example: with its operatic tradition, Italy seems to produce bravura jazz singers. For many jazz composers of Armenian heritage, echoes of the Near East can be discerned. Joan will focus on 10 contemporary Armenians hailing from the U.S., Canada, France and Australia as well as the Armenian Republic. The roster includes the Nuance Jazz Band, Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Michael Delakian, Zela Margossian, Armen Donelian, Aline Engibaryan, Remi Panossian, Souren Baronian, Levon Ichkhanian and Vahagn Stepanyan.

Unlike previous “Where It Is and Where It’s Goings,” there will also be a live musical component. On hand will be Wisconsin father-son duo, Vahan and Michael Kamalian, who often perform together in the traditional Armenian band Mid-East Beat. They will play string and percussion instruments, the oud and doumbek, performing Armenian songs between jazz numbers and sometimes jamming with the recordings chosen by Joan. “They will be adding some historical and cultural underpinning to the show,” she explains.

Otherwise, the format will be similar to Joan’s previous presentations. “I’ll give an intro, talking about the meaning of the music and the abundance of great jazz still being written and played around the world.”

7-10 p.m., July 18, at bar centro, 804 E. Center St.