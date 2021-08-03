Bette Smith ‘Bustin’ Out of Brooklyn’ and Heading for Shank Hall

× Expand Photo Credit: Matt Downing

With charismatic stage presence, 1970s-retro style, and powerful pipes, soul artist Bette Smith will take the stage with her backing band on August 12 at Shank Hall.

Fusing gospel, R&B and rock and roll, Smith, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, cites gospel singer Mahalia Jackson as one of her most profound influences. Smith released her debut album, Jetlagger, in 2017, and her second full-length album, The Good The Bad The Bette, in 2020. The Shank Hall concert is a stop on her 2021 Bustin’ Out of Brooklyn tour, which includes a number of shows in the Midwest.

The Shepherd Express recently caught up with Smith to ask her a few questions:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the music industry hard. How have you been able to maintain a connection with your fanbase during this time?

I’ve been connecting a lot with fans through social media. During the height of the pandemic, I loved posting clips of concerts from tours past. And we definitely got involved in live streaming. We were fortunate to land some cool live streaming events like WXPN/NPR “Free at Noon” and Paste Magazine’s “On the Road” series.

On your website, you mention that you love touring and consider it a spiritual experience. Can you tell me about some memorable shows you've played/cities you've visited?

Well, touring Europe has been an amazing experience. We’ve played quite a lot there before the pandemic, especially in Spain, spanning cities and towns in the north like Getxo, Santiago de Compostela and Bilbao to locations in the south like BluesCazorla festival, which actually took place in a Bullring, and some really beautiful places in between.

Which musical artists are you currently listening to?

The War and Treaty, Robert Finley, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Bettye LaVette, Nathaniel Rateliff—just to name a few.

You have such great style. Who are some of your favorite fashion designers/icons, and where do you like to shop?

Valentino has always been one of my favorites. But lately since they had us on lockdown, Amazon Prime. Lol.

Are you working on new material right now?

Yes, I’m in the studio now. I will keep you posted.