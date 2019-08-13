From Galway With Love: BackWest Build on Irish Traditions

× Expand BackWest

“There’s a lot of linkage between music and where we come from,” says Maureen Browne, singer and fiddle player for Galway, Ireland-based band BackWest. “We look in-depth at how the music relates to us, and that in turn informs on how we arrange it.”

For BackWest and other traditional-leaning Irish musicians, heritage and tradition are at the heart of what they do.

Browne recalls going with her brother Brendan, who plays button accordion, as children to join in communal performances with veteran Irish musicians such as Máirtín O’Connor and Johnny “Ringo” McDonough and getting exposed to a wealth of musical knowledge and history.

“We always looked at it as they were passing the history down to us, but they had their own take on it,” Browne says. “Being surrounded by such a rich environment of music and story and history, it really shapes us as musicians. We’re very much deep rooted within the tradition. But I suppose like every generation, you’re going to have a newer sort of a take on it as well.”

The band also features Fabian Joyce (guitars and vocals), Peter Vickers (dances and plays bodhrán and percussion) and Shane McGowan (guitarist and vocals). Together they build upon past traditions, incorporating even more genres of music while staying true to their roots.

“It’s broadening your scale as a musician as well, to weld into all these different genres,” Browne says. “But then coming right back to where you came from and where you’re proud of coming from.”

It’s evident on BackWest’s latest album, Heritage Hall, released earlier this year, and the various musical arrangements chosen. That includes reels, jigs, songs and polkas.

The band’s time in America has also rubbed off on several pieces of music. The album features their unique spin on Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Early Morning Rain,” as well as “Captain Captain,” which previously was performed by both Crooked Still and Rebecca King Jones. Browne relates to the latter since she’s spent her whole life growing up by the sea.

To add even more oomph to the music, they worked on capturing their vibrant live energy while recording. “From day one, we felt that we always wanted to have albums as if they were live,” says Browne. “To get that live element into the album, so… that you went home, and when you put that album on, you went straight back to the live performance. That it brought you on that journey that you go on.”

The album features a jig influenced by their Uber rides in America.

“Every time I play the jig, ‘Maggie’s Uber Mile,’ [from Heritage Hall] I see myself on the bus,” Browne says. “I didn’t know what an Uber was until I landed in America last year. And I must have been in about 30 of them by the time I’d left, so me and the Uber had very good relationships.”

Browne is thankful for her time in America.

“We had so many fantastic times when we were over, and we met some fabulous people. Huge open arms,” she says. “We had loads of funny stories. Flight getting canceled. Going from Chicago down to Boston and having to make alternative arrangements. There’s loads of stories there for the next album.”

The extensive resumes of each of the band’s members has led many in Ireland to call them a super group. “I think every band is a super group in their own way,” Browne says. “The biggest thing for us is that you go out and you do what you love to do, and you make people happy. Every time you turn on the news, it was down, down, down. One thing that our music seemed to do was just let them escape for that little bit of time.

“If you find an artist that gives you that, then it’s a real special thing. I have that gift to allow somebody to just clear their minds for, be it a half an hour, two hours, whatever it is. To give them a little bit of joy, and to make them feel alive.”

BackWest is excited about playing their first Milwaukee Irish Fest and being one of five bands representing Galway.

“It’s fantastic to be part of that line-up, to represent the hometown,” Browne says. “There will be plenty of spontaneity over there. I think it’s going to be a fantastic festival. It’s going to be definitely one that there’ll be plenty of tunes written after.”

BackWest performs at Milwaukee Irish Fest, Aug. 15-18. For times and stages visit irishfest.com.