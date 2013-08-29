HARLEY-DAVIDSON 110TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION CALENDER

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Music at the Summerfest Grounds:

MARCUS AMPITHEATRE

7:30 – Toby Keith

Opening act: Kip Moore

BMO HARRIS PAVILION

1:00 – Whiskey of the Damned

4:00 – RX Bandits

6:30 – Chevy Metal

9:00 – Dropkick Murphys

BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD

1:00 – Danny Miller Band

4:30 – JJ Grey & Mofo

7:00 – Elvin Bishop

9:15 – Doobie Brothers

H-D ROADHOUSE

1:00 – Déjà vu

4:15 –Lynyrd Sknyrd

7:00 – Alejandro Escovedo

9:00 – Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

MILLER STAGE

1:00 – Bobby Friss Band

4:30 – Cowboy Mouth

7:00 – Blue Oyster Cult

9:00 – Bret Michaels

U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION

1:00 – Ahvantsoul w/ Jon Pierre; Gee & Kat Webb

3:30 – Kid Cut Up

6:00 – Nappy Roots

8:00 – Chiddy Bang

9:30 – Lupe Fiasco

Events:

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. -- H.O.G. 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds (must have a 110th Anniversary Celebration and valid H.O.G membership card)

5:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 11oth Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night & countdown to the 110th Anniversary

9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations Demo Rides, Product Displays & Factory Tour (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Music at the Summerfest Grounds:

MARCUS AMPITHEATRE

7:30 – Aerosmith

Opening act: Cheap Trick

BMO HARRIS PAVILION

1:00 – Uncle Lucius

3:30 – Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights

6:30 – Shooter Jennings

9:00 – Dierks Bentley

BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD

1:00 – Gabriel Sanchez

4:00 – Mad Mex

6:15 – The Whigs

9:00 – The Gaslight Anthem

H-D ROADHOUSE

1:00 – Miller Rhythm & Brews Revue

4:00 -- Gin Blossoms

5:45 – DJ Bevast8

7:00 – Chance The Rapper

9:00 – Common

MILLER STAGE

1:00 – Lukyn Skywrd

3:30 – The Delta Saints

5:30 – ZZ Ward

7:15 -- The Dirty Heads

9:00 – Sublime with Rome

U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION

1:00 – Maggie Rose

2:30 – Mississippi Cactus

5:00 – North Mississippi Allstars

7:00 – Foxy Shazam

9:00 – Buckcherry

Events:

12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 110th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds

12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Iron Elite Black Biker Jam (7101 W. Good Hope Road)

4:00 p.m. – UFC 164 Harley-Davidson Hometown Throwdown Weigh-In (BMO Harris Bradley Center)

4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: East North Avenue from Prospect to Oakland

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show

9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, Demo Rides, Product Displays & Factory Tour (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Music at the Summerfest Grounds:

MARCUS AMPITHEATRE

7:30 – Kid Rock

Opening act: Uncle Kracker

Special guest: John Fogerty

BMO HARRIS PAVILION

1:00 – Kayla Conn

2:30 – Chasin Mason

6:45 – Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

9:00 – Brantley Gilbert

BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD

1:00 – Substitute: Tales From The Who

5:00 – Joe D’Urso & Stone Caravan

7:30 -- The White Buffalo

9:30 – Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers

H-D ROADHOUSE

1:00 – Trapper Schoepp & The Shades

4:00 – JD McPherson

6:00 – Blackberry Smoke

9:30 – ZZ Top

MILLER STAGE

1:00 – Robert Allen Jr.

4:00 – The Last Vegas

6:00 – KYNG

7:45 – Moderatto

9:30 – Halestorm

U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION

1:00 – DB Bryant Band

4:45 – Soul Asylum

7:00 – Alph Rev

9:00 – Yellowcard

Events:

12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 110th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds

10:00 a.m. – I:00 p.m. – Official 110th Anniversary Parade (starts at Miller Park, travels east on Wisconsin Ave. to the Summerfest Grounds)

2:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m. -- UFC Tailgate Party at the BMO Harris Bradley Center

7:00 p.m. – UFC 164 Harley-Davidson Hometown Throwdown at the BMO Harris Bradley Center

3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: Milwaukee St. from Wisconsin to Mason

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show

9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, Demo Rides, Product Displays and Factory Tour (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Events:

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum Custum Bike Show (4:00 p.m. Awards Presentation)

2:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: Juneau Avenue from Edison to Water Street

9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge

Free Concert:

MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PECK PAVILION

6:30 – Miller Rhythm and Brews Review

Harley-Davidson fans are invited to learn more about the 110th Anniversary and join the celebration online where they can share videos, images and experiences on Facebook, Twitter with the hashtag #HD110, and at www.h-d-com/110.

Download the free Official H-D 110th Anniversary mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.

3-Day Celebration Ticket – Print at Home ($95 USD; convenience fees not included) Available for purchases made within the continental U.S.; includes access to the Summerfest Grounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

2-Day Celebration Ticket – Print at Home ($79 USD; convenience fees not included) Available for any two days of the three-day party, Aug. 29-31,

Tickets for Toby Keith begin at $209, while Aerosmith and Kid Rock tickets start at $24.50 each plus convenience fees – tickets for all three concerts are available at www.h-d.com/110tickets.