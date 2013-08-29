HARLEY-DAVIDSON 110TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION CALENDER

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
Music at the Summerfest Grounds:
MARCUS AMPITHEATRE
7:30 – Toby Keith
Opening act: Kip Moore
BMO HARRIS PAVILION
1:00 – Whiskey of the Damned
4:00 – RX Bandits
6:30 – Chevy Metal
9:00 – Dropkick Murphys
BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD
1:00 – Danny Miller Band
4:30 – JJ Grey & Mofo
7:00 – Elvin Bishop
9:15 – Doobie Brothers
H-D ROADHOUSE
1:00 – Déjà vu
4:15 –Lynyrd Sknyrd
7:00 – Alejandro Escovedo
9:00 – Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
MILLER STAGE
1:00 – Bobby Friss Band
4:30 – Cowboy Mouth
7:00 – Blue Oyster Cult
9:00 – Bret Michaels
U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION
1:00 – Ahvantsoul w/ Jon Pierre; Gee & Kat Webb
3:30 – Kid Cut Up
6:00 – Nappy Roots
8:00 – Chiddy Bang
9:30 – Lupe Fiasco
Events:
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. -- H.O.G. 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds (must have a 110th Anniversary Celebration and valid H.O.G membership card)
5:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 11oth Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night & countdown to the 110th Anniversary
9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations Demo Rides, Product Displays & Factory Tour (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
Music at the Summerfest Grounds:
MARCUS AMPITHEATRE
7:30 – Aerosmith
Opening act: Cheap Trick
BMO HARRIS PAVILION
1:00 – Uncle Lucius
3:30 – Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights
6:30 – Shooter Jennings
9:00 – Dierks Bentley
BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD
1:00 – Gabriel Sanchez
4:00 – Mad Mex
6:15 – The Whigs
9:00 – The Gaslight Anthem
H-D ROADHOUSE
1:00 – Miller Rhythm & Brews Revue
4:00 -- Gin Blossoms
5:45 – DJ Bevast8
7:00 – Chance The Rapper
9:00 – Common
MILLER STAGE
1:00 – Lukyn Skywrd
3:30 – The Delta Saints
5:30 – ZZ Ward
7:15 -- The Dirty Heads
9:00 – Sublime with Rome
U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION
1:00 – Maggie Rose
2:30 – Mississippi Cactus
5:00 – North Mississippi Allstars
7:00 – Foxy Shazam
9:00 – Buckcherry
Events:
12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 110th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds
12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Iron Elite Black Biker Jam (7101 W. Good Hope Road)
4:00 p.m. – UFC 164 Harley-Davidson Hometown Throwdown Weigh-In (BMO Harris Bradley Center)
4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: East North Avenue from Prospect to Oakland
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show
9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, Demo Rides, Product Displays & Factory Tour (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
Music at the Summerfest Grounds:
MARCUS AMPITHEATRE
7:30 – Kid Rock
Opening act: Uncle Kracker
Special guest: John Fogerty
BMO HARRIS PAVILION
1:00 – Kayla Conn
2:30 – Chasin Mason
6:45 – Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
9:00 – Brantley Gilbert
BRIGGS & STRATTON BIG BACKYARD
1:00 – Substitute: Tales From The Who
5:00 – Joe D’Urso & Stone Caravan
7:30 -- The White Buffalo
9:30 – Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers
H-D ROADHOUSE
1:00 – Trapper Schoepp & The Shades
4:00 – JD McPherson
6:00 – Blackberry Smoke
9:30 – ZZ Top
MILLER STAGE
1:00 – Robert Allen Jr.
4:00 – The Last Vegas
6:00 – KYNG
7:45 – Moderatto
9:30 – Halestorm
U.S. CELLULAR CONNECTION
1:00 – DB Bryant Band
4:45 – Soul Asylum
7:00 – Alph Rev
9:00 – Yellowcard
Events:
12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – 110th Anniversary Celebration at the Summerfest Grounds
10:00 a.m. – I:00 p.m. – Official 110th Anniversary Parade (starts at Miller Park, travels east on Wisconsin Ave. to the Summerfest Grounds)
2:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m. -- UFC Tailgate Party at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
7:00 p.m. – UFC 164 Harley-Davidson Hometown Throwdown at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: Milwaukee St. from Wisconsin to Mason
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum & AMD Invitational Custom Bike Show
9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Headquarters photo opportunities
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, Demo Rides, Product Displays and Factory Tour (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Events:
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Harley-Davidson Museum Custum Bike Show (4:00 p.m. Awards Presentation)
2:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Street Party: Juneau Avenue from Edison to Water Street
9:00 p.m. – midnight – Motor Bar and Restaurant “After Dark” acoustic music lounge
Free Concert:
MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PECK PAVILION
6:30 – Miller Rhythm and Brews Review
Harley-Davidson fans are invited to learn more about the 110th Anniversary and join the celebration online where they can share videos, images and experiences on Facebook, Twitter with the hashtag #HD110, and at www.h-d-com/110.
Download the free Official H-D 110th Anniversary mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
3-Day Celebration Ticket – Print at Home ($95 USD; convenience fees not included) Available for purchases made within the continental U.S.; includes access to the Summerfest Grounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
2-Day Celebration Ticket – Print at Home ($79 USD; convenience fees not included) Available for any two days of the three-day party, Aug. 29-31,
Tickets for Toby Keith begin at $209, while Aerosmith and Kid Rock tickets start at $24.50 each plus convenience fees – tickets for all three concerts are available at www.h-d.com/110tickets.