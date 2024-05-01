Lake Park Friends Presents Summer Series with Diverse Musical Lineup

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Jeff Bentoff Musical Monday Artists

Lake Park Friends, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of Lake Park, announces its 2024 Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays summer concert series. This year’s lineup consists of a diverse mixture of musical genres spanning the globe.

The cornerstone of the summer festivities, Musical Mondays, will feature an eclectic mix of artists representing cultures from around the world as well as local talent from Milwaukee. From the rhythmic beats of reggae to the soulful sounds of R&B and the lively tunes of swing and jazz, each performance invites the audience for an unforgettable evening in the heart of Lake Park.

“We are thrilled to present such a musically and geographically diverse lineup for our 26th year of Musical Mondays,” said Jeff Bentoff, series presenter. “It’s shaping up to be a summer of music in the park like never before.”

Kicking off on July 8 and running through August 26, the Musical Mondays series will showcase talents such as The Hungry Williams, Brian Lynch and Spheres of Influence, Wesli, R&B Cadets, Mokoomba, JigJam, Fountain of Youth and Gizzae. The celebration offers a rich blend of musical influences to Lake Parks Summer Stage, located near the park playground. Admission is free.

In addition to the Musical Mondays series, Lake Park Friends announced Wonderful Wednesdays, a family-friendly concert series aimed at children and their families. From July 10–August 21, these shows will feature a lineup of talented performers who specialize in creating engaging and interactive experiences for young audiences.

From Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats’ sweet folk-inspired tunes to Duke Otherwise’s playful and imaginative songs, each Wednesday entails entertainment and excitement for children and families alike.

“We invite families to join us for Wonderful Wednesdays, where they can enjoy quality musical performances while creating lasting memories together,” said Anne Hamilton, president of Lake Park Friends.

For more information and updates about the summer series, visit Lake Park Friends.