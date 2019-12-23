Milwaukee's 2020 New Year's Eve Guide

As old traditions die, new ones are created. This year’s New Year’s Eve calendar features a host of new happenings that could become future staples. Here is a list of many ways Milwaukeeans can treat themselves on Dec. 31, 2019.

Family Friendly

Skating @ Red Arrow Park, 10 a.m.

It’s been years since the city hosted Downtown fireworks, but that hasn’t stopped big crowds from gathering each year at Red Arrow Park, where there will be ice skating and concessions, including hot chocolate. The rink will be open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters @ Fiserv Forum, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This Milwaukee New Year’s Eve tradition continues at Fiserv Forum. The “Sweet Georgia Brown”-loving, referee-flummoxing Harlem basketball team will keep their decades-long streak of Dec. 31 appearances in Milwaukee alive with their debut at Fiserv Forum. The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free, interactive, post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal. Could this finally be the Washington Generals big year? They won in 1971!

Milwaukee Wave vs. Mesquite Outlaws @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 3 p.m.

Unlike the Globetrotters game, this one is up for grabs. It’s also a safe bet no player will throw a bucket of water or confetti at a lucky fan, but you never know. Tickets start at just $18.50.

New Year’s Eve Celebration @ The Domes, 6 p.m.

While the ultimate decision on how to proceed with the future of the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory will be up to the county, we have many reasons to cherish The Domes. Enjoy live music from Fox & Branch with family folk music, magician Rick Allen and fire dancing with Prismatic Flame. Dazzling light shows will brighten the Show Dome throughout the night. Kids will also love balloon twisting and face painting by The Real Clowns. The dance party in the Annex is back with DJ Mike Sherwood. At 9 p.m., everyone will be welcome to gather in the Annex for the Big Balloon Drop when 1,000 balloons will be released from the ceiling. Admission is $10, or free for kids 2 and under.

New Year’s Eve at Noon @ Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.

The party begins at 9 a.m. with special activities and a ball drop at noon. Kids can create festive party hats and noisemakers in the Be a Maker space, get down and boogie with the New Year’s Eve at Noon dance party and join the countdown at noon with a ball drop. Celebrate the New Year with juice, animal crackers and Martin the GEICO gecko. Free with regular admission.

Music, Comedy, Dancing

Milwaukee’s Biggest NYE Party @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

Go big at Potawatomi and party with your entire crew as top Chicago and Milwaukee DJs spin the hottest music. Enjoy exciting casino gaming like nowhere else and free structure parking. Tickets include a champagne toast, party favors, complimentary coat check and free structure parking; $49 in advance, $59 day of, $750 VIP Package SOLD OUT.

Greensky Bluegrass @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass returns to the Riverside Theater to ring in the New Year. This show promises a high-energy display of bluegrass showmanship with a jammy spin on rustic roots music with instruments like the accordion, harmonica, fiddle, mandolin and dobro. Your toes will tap into the wee hours.

Dan Schneck Organ Trio and Hood Smoke @ Jazz Estate, 8:30 p.m.

The evening starts with the Dan Schneck Organ Trio at 8:30 p.m. and continues with Chicago’s funky, eclectic Hood Smoke at 10:30 p.m.

The Hullmen w/Aluminum Knot Eye @ Circle-A Café, 8 p.m.

The Riverwest punk venue Circle-A Café caters to music fans who prefer shows that begin at a somewhat reasonable hour, specializing in concerts that begin around 8 p.m. The Hullmen and Aluminum Knot Eye kick off the evening on a loud note, DJs will keep the music going for the rest of the night.

ComedySportz New Year’s Eve Match @ ComedySportz, 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Each New Year’s Eve, ComedySportz offers deluxe packages to its competitive comedy performances. The $45 admission includes free appetizers and unlimited soda and champagne. Both shows are family friendly, and each will end with a countdown (at midnight for the late show and 9:45 for the early show).

Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve featuring Seven Lions @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee’s longest-running New Year’s Eve EDM blowout returns for its 17th year with a headlining performance from Seven Lions. Mitis, Last Heroes, Athenis, Colton Duwe, Kedzie and Nate Derus are also scheduled. All ages to enter; 21+ to drink.

Radiance NYE starring Excision @ Wisconsin Center, 6 p.m.

Radiance NYE returns to the Wisconsin Center on New Year’s Eve. Renowned DJ and producer Excision will headline the show with support by Liquid Stranger, Wooli b2b Marauda, He$h, Calcium and Vampa. Must be 18+ to enter; 21+ to drink. Advance tickets start at $79.

The Gufs & Willy Porter Band w/special guest Brett Newski @ Pabst Theater, 6:30 p.m.

Start the New Year with favorite tunes from a pair of Milwaukee favorites, The Gufs and the Willy Porter Band. Milwaukee’s folk-punk guitarist Brett Newski opens the festivities. Tickets are $35.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna vs. Lizzo Dance Party @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 9 p.m.

Years after hosting New Year’s Eve installments of The Get Down, Turner Hall Ballroom borrows another Mad Planet tradition as DJ Frank Straka brings his Beyoncé vs. Rihanna vs. Lizzo dance party to the historic venue. He’ll spin music from pop and R&B stars all night. Your $60 ticket includes an open bar, champagne toast and party favors; $80 VIP tickets include other perks, including a complimentary coat check, balcony access, an appetizer buffet and a fancier vodka option at the open bar.

New YAMS Eve w/DJ Bizzon @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

DJ Bizzon is one of Milwaukee’s great hip-hop DJs, but he’ll be drawing from far more than rap at this six-hour marathon New Year’s Eve spin, which promises to showcase six decades of music. The event will also include an appetizer buffet, a champagne toast at midnight, movie projections and a coat check. Tickets are $20.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

DJ James Freshluggage joins Mad Planet for its annual New Year’s Eve dance party, which promises a night of music from the ’70s and ’80s through the present. It’ll feature complimentary food with a champagne toast and go well into the morning (4 a.m.)

A Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve @ Ambassador Hotel, 8 p.m.

Playing off the Ambassador Hotel’s gleaming art-deco décor, the hotel’s Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve party returns for a third year. There will be a speakeasy with gaming (and an LED TV as a prize), live music from the 11-piece Southport Sound and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast. Overnight packages, including New Year’s Day brunch for two, are also available.

District’s NYE 2019 Latin Party @ District on Water, 9 p.m.

District turns over its dance floor to host Fredy Munoz and DJs Dmatic, Aztek, Danny Boy, Freddy, Rico and RJ for this Latin celebration of the new year. General admission is $30, but VIP options are available.

Enchanted Northwoods @ Uncle Buck’s on Third and Black Tie/Dress Ball @ Red Star Rooftop Lounge

The Enchanted Northwoods party inside of Uncle Bucks on Third will create a beautiful experience for you to dress to impress with that midnight kiss. Upstairs in the Red Star Rooftop Lounge, take in a red-carpet experience while gazing at great views of Milwaukee’s Downtown. Music will be provided by some of Milwaukee premium DJs: Rutger Krueger, DJ ROC, Fred X, KHEK. VIP packages range from $275-$500. Dress code will be enforced: Upscale Attire.

NYE 2019 @ No. 720, 10 p.m.

The DJ duo Wild N’ Reckless (featuring local club fixtures Mr. New York and DJ Eddie Reckless) will provide the soundtrack to this posh New Year’s Eve celebration on Milwaukee Street. VIP tables and bottle service are available.

Hustlers Ball NYE 2020 @ Revel Bar, 9 p.m.

Music by DJs Rutger Krueger, Cell, Gustav and Yogie guarantee a lively dance floor at this party, which will also feature a midnight balloon drop, party favors and chicken and waffles after 1 a.m. No cover before midnight; $5 after midnight.

New Year, Who Dis? @ Three Lions Pub, 8 p.m.

Shorewood’s Three Lions Pub hosts a dance party with music by a live DJ. There’s no cover but table reservations will be available, along with $50 VIP wristbands that include all-you-can-drink Absolut, Jameson, Malibu, Altos or rail cocktails, tap beer and house wine.

Bond Ball @ SafeHouse, 9 p.m.

Calling all agents, this is your final mission of 2019. Join SafeHouse in celebrating the past year and ring in 2020 with a balloon drop at midnight; DJ Loki will be leading the dance party all night long.

NYE 2020 @ Site 1A, 9 p.m.

In a three-tiered New Year’s Eve celebration, start with Part One, 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (with DJs Jaebea, BG Good and Mr. New York); Part Two, an after-party from 3:30 to 6:30 a.m. (with Moses, Tista and Pancake); and Part Three, a “Sunrise After Party” from 6:30 a.m. to noon (with Ares, Vega, Tanner Dixon and Captain). Tickets are $25 in advance and $80 for VIP.

Prof Pinkerton's Irrelevant Orchestra Authentic 1920s Jazz band @ Shakers Cigar Bar, 11 p.m.

Revel in the intoxicating sounds of authentic 1920s jazz music in one of the city’s most notorious historic speakeasies. This evening will feature an eclectic assortment of early American roots music specially curated for the occasion by Prof Pinkerton.

The Get Down Soul and Funk New Year's Eve Dance Party @ Enlightened Brewing, 9 p.m.

The Get Down, DJs Andy Noble and Brent Goodsell deliver ’60s and ’70s soul and funk as it was meant to be heard—on vinyl.

Other Options

• New Year's Eve @ Blu w/ Donna Woodall, 5 p.m. • The Pierre Lee Band w/Stephen Hull @ The Cheel / The Baaree (Thiensville), 9 p.m. • 5 Card Studs @ Bacchus, 9 p.m. • Pants Off Dance Off: Royalty Edition For NYE! @ X-Ray Arcade, 9 p.m. • Beer Baron's Ball @ Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub, 7 p.m. • Bobby McClendon @ Red Rock Saloon, 10 p.m. • NYE w/Spunback @ Vagabond, 10 p.m. • Marcell & Jake Williams @ Bar 360, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. • Casino Royale—Shaken Not Stirred @ Iron Horse Hotel, 9 p.m. • Copacabana New Year's Eve with the Sweet Sheiks @ Hotel Madrid, 5 p.m. • Party Like It’s 3199—New Year's Eve Outer Space Bash @ Punch Bowl Social, 9 p.m. • New Year's Eve with The Divas @ Hamburger Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Getting Around Town

If you’re planning on using a ride-sharing service to get to the bars, you may be in store for some serious sticker shock. You haven’t seen surge pricing until you’ve seen it on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, there’s an alternative. For the 32nd consecutive year, Miller Lite is partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) in offering free rides on all routes, starting at 8 p.m. and running until the end of service, with many routes extending their service until 4 a.m. Do yourself and everybody else on the roads a favor by leaving your car at home.