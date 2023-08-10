Poolside: Sun-Soaked Chillwave from Los Angeles

× Expand Photo Credit: Andrew Rosas Poolside

In the vibrant world of music, certain bands have an enchanting ability to transport listeners to idyllic, sun-soaked destinations with just a few beats. Poolside, a band that emerged from Los Angeles, has masterfully carved out a niche for themselves in the realm of chillwave music. With their smooth melodies and relaxed vibes, Poolside has become a soothing presence in the modern music scene, creating a sonic experience that feels like a refreshing dip in good vibes.

Poolside was formed in 2011 by Jeffrey Paradise. His love for laid-back tunes and the desire to encapsulate the feeling of vibing on summer days led him to experiment with blending genres. Drawing inspiration from disco, electronic, and indie elements, Poolside quickly developed a unique sound that resonated with a wide audience.

This past weekend, I had the pleasure to sit down and chat with Jeffery. Check out our interview with him at Lollapalooza in Chicago:

What sets Poolside apart is their uncanny ability to fuse various musical styles seamlessly. Their tracks feature mesmerizing, mellow electronic beats, and a dash of retro sensibility. With songs like "Harvest Moon," "Do You Believe?" and "And The Sea," Poolside evokes a sense of nostalgia while adding a modern twist, resulting in a sound that feels both familiar and fresh.

Poolside's music effortlessly encapsulates the essence of relaxation and carefreeness. Their melodies are designed to be the perfect backdrop for lazy afternoons by the pool, laid-back evenings with friends, or if you are like me driving on the coast of Lake Michigan at sunset time.

Poolside, with their signature blend of chillwave magic, has carved out a sonic niche that captivates and relaxes in equal measure. Their music serves as a timeless reminder of the beauty in simplicity, transporting listeners to sun-soaked, tranquil realms with every beat. Whether you're lounging by the water's edge or seeking a melodic escape from the daily grind, Poolside's harmonies are here to envelop you in a soothing embrace.

Give them a listen, let your mind ease and ride the wave. Take a listen to the attached playlist. His new album Blame It All on Love is set to be released on October 20. He will be preforming at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco this upcoming week, with a sold-out aftershow on Friday. He just released his new song “Float Away” off the new album, as well.